The new Prime Minister has faced calls for a general election from people who claim he lacks a mandate for his promise to oversee the biggest changes in politics in 40 years.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham appeared to rule out an early election. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

By StephenRigley

Andy Burnham insisted he had “the legitimacy to lead” as he appeared to rule out an early election after replacing Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street.

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The new Prime Minister’s mid-term ascent to power has prompted calls for a general election from some, who argue he is lacking a mandate for his promise to oversee the biggest changes in politics in 40 years. But Mr Burnham noted he had a constitutional mandate to govern as he would stick to Labour’s 2024 manifesto.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel wave as they arrive at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Read More: LIVE: Andy Burnham promises 'biggest changes to Britain in 40 years' in first Downing Street speech Read More: Andy Burnham will 'be bold' while sticking to Labour Party manifesto Read More: New PM Andy Burnham to outline measures to help with cost-of-living crisis as he pledges '10-year plan for Britain' Asked when he would go to the country, the Labour leader told reporters on Monday: “We’re in a parliamentary democracy and, as we’ve seen through time, if somebody can command the majority of the MPs in the House of Commons, obviously they then have the legitimacy to lead things forward. “And I will lead forward consistent with the manifesto, which also talked about change and I now want to work on the platform that Keir Starmer has left to deliver that change – a massive change in our politics. “That’s what No 10 North is about: taking the power out of Westminster and Whitehall into every postcode in the land, and from there building a new economy. “And that’s what I will talk about today. “Putting the basics under stronger public control to make them affordable to people again, reindustrialising Britain using public procurement to back British industry. “These are big changes. They are the biggest changes in 40 years. We’ve had 40 years of trickle-down economics, which hasn’t trickled down very much at all to many parts of Britain. “You go up and down the country, you can see high streets in decline, communities that never recovered from the deindustrialisation of the 1980s, and this is what I’m about changing.”