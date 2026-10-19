The Prime Minister also told the audience that London 'possibly' has better pubs than Manchester

Prime Minister Burnham in Greater Manchester discussing creating opportunities for young people. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Flaminia Luck and Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he "strongly agrees" that Gen Z has life harder than Boomers, before changing his response to just “agrees”.

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In an appearance on LadBible's Agree to Disagree series, the Prime Minister met a cohort of young people who quizzed him about a range of issues facing the youth including unemployment, cost-of-living and gender-based violence. When asked to agree or disagree on the statement “Gen Z have it harder than Boomers,” the Prime Minister moved his glass to the “strongly agree” section of the table in front of him. He then shifted it to “agree” in solidarity with older people who had to work manually strenuous jobs like a paper round and who did not have access to smartphones. “I’m not a boomer,” Burnham said, before adding: “I don’t think politicians have woken up to your reality.” Read more: Burnham unveils scheme helping young people with no 'bank of mum and dad' onto housing ladder Read more: Gen Z adults ‘risk creating retirement shortfalls amid living costs squeeze’

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (c), sits next to cyclist Laura Kenny (4R) as he chats with young people during a visit to a charity in Manchester. Picture: GARY OAKLEY/Getty

He said: “I don’t think we’ve got the policies. There’s the housing things, education not pointing you in the right direction. All the complexities that come with the online world, and the job market.” The man across the table from him said: “Nowadays we have it harder, and it’s way more complex.” Earlier it was announced Ministers are set to announce plans to create thousands of job opportunities for young people as part of wider efforts to tackle youth unemployment. The Government is expected to unveil a series of “jobs plans” for key sectors over the course of the week, beginning with professional services and construction.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a cut in business rates for hospitality businesses including pubs. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty