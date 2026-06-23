Andy Burnham is to start receiving government briefings. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham is set to begin receiving Government briefings to prepare for power as outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would seek to “resolve difficult issues” before his successor takes over.

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Sir Keir Starmer has authorised Civil Service access talks to begin with “prospective candidates” in the coming weeks ahead of the change in No 10, Downing Street said. The Prime Minister told his Cabinet he wanted an “orderly transition” and insisted he would try to make the transition “as easy as possible” for his replacement at a weekly meeting on Tuesday morning. He said he would “seek to resolve difficult issues in the coming weeks to support his successor”, and “wanted whoever became the next prime minister to succeed”, according to the readout. Downing Street said no “major” new policy decisions or spending pledges would be made during this period, adding that Sir Keir would agree priorities with Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo in the coming days. But the defence investment plan (Dip), which has been delayed for months amid wrangling within Government over its funding, is one loose end he intends to tie up before leaving office.His plans to publish the document before the Nato summit on July 7 have the potential to cause friction after reports that allies of Mr Burnham believe the decision should fall to the next leader. Read more: Andy Burnham has a lot of questions to answer, writes Bethany Dawson Read more: Burnham still faces leadership challenges from two key rivals - as he prepares to take power ‘within weeks’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned on Monday. Picture: Getty

Asked whether Sir Keir was concerned about the work of Government grinding to a halt during the transition process, his official spokesman said the “normal business of Government continues”. The former Greater Manchester mayor will begin to set out his policy platform, pledging economic growth and a commitment to Labour’s existing fiscal rules in a speech next week. Aspects of his economic policy are expected to be set out, including confirmation he will stick to the current Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ rules for managing the public finances. But it comes amid reports that Mr Burnham could still face hurdles in his path to No 10 with two potential rivals for the Labour leadership considering their next moves. Cabinet minister Darren Jones and former armed forces minister Al Carns are being considered as potential candidates by Labour MPs wary about installing Mr Burnham in No 10 without a contest. Mr Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and a key ally of Sir Keir Starmer, is one potential candidate with support from those loyal to the outgoing Labour leader. Sources close to Mr Jones said he was not currently minded to run in a contest but that he would want assurances on Mr Burnham’s approach to economic policy, amid concerns among some of potential unease in the markets. The second potential rival to Mr Burnham is former Royal Marines officer Mr Carns, who is making up his mind whether to launch a leadership campaign. Talks are also said to be taking place about who will sit in his Cabinet, with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood both tipped as potential candidates to replace Ms Reeves as chancellor. But Mr Burnham’s allies said no jobs had been given and no deals had been made as of Monday evening. Ms Reeves’ successor would be bound by the rules she set, which aim to restrict borrowing and pay for day-to-day spending out of tax revenues by the end of the decade.Mr Burnham knows he has to reassure the City of London about his economic plans, having previously caused alarm by saying “we’ve got to get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets”.