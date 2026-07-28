Andy Burnham’s government is the first to have more men than women.

With the announcement of Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPSs), a form of junior minister, the government now has 84 women in ministerial positions compared to 83 men.

In a letter to Labour MPs announcing the appointment of PPSs, Chief Whip Anneliese Midgeley said that “Our aim has been to assemble a diverse and talented group of PPSs, bringing together a broad range of experience, expertise and perspectives to support ministers and help deliver the prime minister’s agenda.”

Members of the Women's Parliamentary Labour Party wrote to Andy Burnham after his election, urging him to ensure at least 50% of his ministers were women.

The letter, first revealed by LBC, said that female MPs “fought very hard to achieve our electoral success only to find that we are battling within our own party to be heard as women.”

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