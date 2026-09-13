Mr Burnham has said that "tackling homelessness is a moral mission for me"

Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to run in the Great North Run. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham completed the Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon whilst raising money for a homelessness charity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wearing the number 10 on his bib, Mr Burnham joined over 63,000 runners on the 13.1 mile half marathon route, which starts in Newcastle, over the Tyne Bridge, to finish in South Shields. Mr Burnham set up a Just Giving page to explain why he is raising money for Changing Lives, a charity which provides emergency housing for those in need and also works to tackle the root causes of homelessness. “I'm running the 45th Great North Run for Changing Lives because I've seen the difference they make with my own eyes,” wrote Mr Burnham on his Just Giving page. Read more: Worrying about affording school uniform is unacceptable, that's why we're cracking down on branded items writes Andy Burnham Read more: Who is Prime Minister and Labour leader Andy Burnham?

Prime Minister Andy Burnham poses with Brendan Foster as he prepares to run in the Great North Run. Picture: Getty

“A few weeks back I visited Alex's Place [a Changing Lives location] in Newcastle to launch our drive to offer everyone a route off the streets by Christmas," said Mr Burnham. “I sat down with residents over a cup of tea and heard what it actually takes to rebuild a life once you've lost everything - not just a roof, but people who stick with you while you find your feet again. “That's what Changing Lives does. Tackling homelessness is a moral mission for me. It's why I promised to end rough sleeping on my first day as PM, and why I'm proud to pull on a Changing Lives shirt today. "If you can spare a few quid, please chip in and support them.” This focus on homelessness is a continued thread from Burnham’s first day in government, when his first pledge made to the British public was to combat rough sleeping. The PM, who is known to be a keen runner, has raised £9,480 so far on his fundraising site.

Wish me luck!



If you can spare a few quid, here’s the link to donate to Changing Lives homelessness charity: https://t.co/vBr8ooINGn pic.twitter.com/yv0agobBVf — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 13, 2026