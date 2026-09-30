Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Prime Minister insisted he would wait for the results of the consultation on plans to expand Britain's biggest airport.

Andy Burnham has said he believes there is a strong case for a third Heathrow runway Andy Burnham has said he believes there is a strong case for a third Heathrow runway . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has said he believes there is a strong case for a third Heathrow runway - but suggested that Manchester Airport could be an alternative for expansion if the London hub's plans are rejected.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari after his maiden conference speech as PM yesterday, Mr Burnham insisted that he would wait for the results of the consultation on plans to expand Britain's biggest airport. LBC's Breakfast host suggested that Mr Burnham's mission of "growth in every postcode" should include TW6, where Heathrow is situated. The Prime Minister explained: "There's been a consultation, and it's really important given it's such a decision of importance for the whole country, to take time to see the outcome of the consultation. "Obviously, Heathrow Airport is a huge economic driver for the country, but there are concerns, and those concerns need to be considered alongside that." The expansion could see as much as £40 billion a year pumped into the UK economy, bringing about 100,000 jobs. Read More: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side Read More: Andy Burnham vows to end pensions triple lock to pay for free social care

‘I looked at the second runway at Manchester and it has capacity…’



Andy Burnham says a Heathrow expansion needs ‘wider discussion’. pic.twitter.com/HhL1pt2joo — LBC (@LBC) September 30, 2026

When pressed on why the project should not proceed more quickly, Mr Burnham said: "Well, ask some of the Members of Parliament in London, the Mayor of London. There are other voices who don't agree." Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has long opposed the expansion on the grounds of the health effects on the capital's air quality. Nick quipped: "So the Mayor of London has more sway than you, Prime Minister?" In response, the PM said: "Well, no, but it's a very important voice".

A third runway is slated to start operating in 2039. Picture: Alamy

When pushed about his personal take on the expansion, the Prime Minister said that he is "on the record as saying that Heathrow could be a good idea" He did, however, add that as Mayor of Greater Manchester, he "looked at the second runway at Manchester and it has capacity. So I think we do need to have a wider discussion about what is the right airport configuration for the country." "In the long run, and where airports have got capacity, should that be used first before we allow further airport expansion? But I am, I am on this one having to say that I am listening to both sides of the argument. "There is a strong case for it, but we do need to hear the arguments." Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025.

London mayor Sadiq Khan is one of the runways highest-profile opponents. Picture: Getty