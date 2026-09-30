Burnham touts 'strong case' for Heathrow's third runway - but suggests Manchester Airport expansion as alternative
Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Prime Minister insisted he would wait for the results of the consultation on plans to expand Britain's biggest airport.
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Andy Burnham has said he believes there is a strong case for a third Heathrow runway - but suggested that Manchester Airport could be an alternative for expansion if the London hub's plans are rejected.
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Speaking to Nick Ferrari after his maiden conference speech as PM yesterday, Mr Burnham insisted that he would wait for the results of the consultation on plans to expand Britain's biggest airport.
LBC's Breakfast host suggested that Mr Burnham's mission of "growth in every postcode" should include TW6, where Heathrow is situated.
The Prime Minister explained: "There's been a consultation, and it's really important given it's such a decision of importance for the whole country, to take time to see the outcome of the consultation.
"Obviously, Heathrow Airport is a huge economic driver for the country, but there are concerns, and those concerns need to be considered alongside that."
The expansion could see as much as £40 billion a year pumped into the UK economy, bringing about 100,000 jobs.
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‘I looked at the second runway at Manchester and it has capacity…’— LBC (@LBC) September 30, 2026
Andy Burnham says a Heathrow expansion needs ‘wider discussion’. pic.twitter.com/HhL1pt2joo
When pressed on why the project should not proceed more quickly, Mr Burnham said: "Well, ask some of the Members of Parliament in London, the Mayor of London. There are other voices who don't agree."
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has long opposed the expansion on the grounds of the health effects on the capital's air quality.
Nick quipped: "So the Mayor of London has more sway than you, Prime Minister?"
In response, the PM said: "Well, no, but it's a very important voice".
When pushed about his personal take on the expansion, the Prime Minister said that he is "on the record as saying that Heathrow could be a good idea"
He did, however, add that as Mayor of Greater Manchester, he "looked at the second runway at Manchester and it has capacity. So I think we do need to have a wider discussion about what is the right airport configuration for the country."
"In the long run, and where airports have got capacity, should that be used first before we allow further airport expansion? But I am, I am on this one having to say that I am listening to both sides of the argument.
"There is a strong case for it, but we do need to hear the arguments."
Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025.
Estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25 to build the runway, the scheme is expected to be fully privately financed.
It would see Heathrow’s capacity increase to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers per year.
The 2035 deadline for the project has already been pushed back by four years, and airport bosses have said the initial government timeline is not possible.
Heathrow has said it is currently aiming to get planning permission by 2029, with the goal to have a third runway in operation by 2039.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said recently that an expanded Heathrow could be "the country’s front door" to tourists from China and India, and that climate concerns around increased flights could be "holistically" offset elsewhere in the economy.