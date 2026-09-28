The Prime Minister told LBC he was "a little reticent" to express a view "because there are quite strong views on either side"

The Prime Minister failed to give a straight answer when asked outright by Shelagh Fogarty if he wanted to see the third runway at the airport go ahead, . Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has told LBC he is reluctant to share his position on the third runway at Heathrow Airport due to the strength of feeling on both sides.

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The Prime Minister failed to give a straight answer when asked outright by Shelagh Fogarty if he wanted to see the third runway at the airport go ahead. "It is a big decision," he told LBC. "The reason why sometimes politicians do have to do this 'oh, I can't give you a straight answer' is because it's a live consultation and potentially planning application. "Which takes it into a different space because those issues will have to be looked at carefully. "And the reason why I am a little reticent is because there are quite strong views on either side. Read more: Heathrow expansion will 'make Britain stronger', says Treasury minister Read more: Andy Burnham answers questions from LBC callers - as it happened

Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025. Picture: Getty

"There's a very significant difference of opinion on the whole matter. So people need to have the sense that these issues are going to be looked at independently, fairly, and obviously that's something that I need to respect in making my comments on the situation." It comes after the Prime Minister refused to explicitly back the project when probed on the issue on Sunday, saying it was subject to a consultation and primarily a decision for Londoners, despite the national significance of the proposals. “It’s not right for me to just jump straight in on the back of the consultation,” he said. He later added: “I think it’s right that we hear what people have said through the consultation, and then consider the way forward from there.”

Estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25 to build the runway, the scheme is expected to be fully privately financed. Picture: Alamy

Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025. Estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25 to build the runway, the scheme is expected to be fully privately financed. It would see Heathrow’s capacity increase to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers per year. Despite the Prime Minister's reticence, Paymaster General James Murray has thrown his support behind the project, claiming it would boost investment, jobs and trade.