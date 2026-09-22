Andy Burnham has said he is “not sure” who Danny Dyer is after the actor’s expletive-laden rant about the Prime Minister.

The Rivals star said he “didn’t know” who the Prime Minister was or who voted for him as he attended a Surfers Against Sewage protest calling for water companies to be returned to public ownership.

In footage shared on X, Dyer was asked if he had a message for the Prime Minister, to which he said: “I don’t know who the Prime Minister is, mate. Do you?”

On being told Mr Burnham was in No 10, Dyer said: “Yeah, but who is he? I don’t understand. Did anyone vote for him? Because I didn’t vote for him.

“I think we’ve had successive prime ministers that are c***s. End of.”