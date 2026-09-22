'Who is he?' Andy Burnham hits back at Danny Dyer after actor's furious four-letter tirade at PM
The actor said he “didn’t know” who the Prime Minister was or who voted for him as he attended a Surfers Against Sewage protest calling for water companies to be returned to public ownership.
Andy Burnham has said he is “not sure” who Danny Dyer is after the actor’s expletive-laden rant about the Prime Minister.
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The Rivals star said he “didn’t know” who the Prime Minister was or who voted for him as he attended a Surfers Against Sewage protest calling for water companies to be returned to public ownership.
In footage shared on X, Dyer was asked if he had a message for the Prime Minister, to which he said: “I don’t know who the Prime Minister is, mate. Do you?”
On being told Mr Burnham was in No 10, Dyer said: “Yeah, but who is he? I don’t understand. Did anyone vote for him? Because I didn’t vote for him.
“I think we’ve had successive prime ministers that are c***s. End of.”
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Asked about this by reporters as he travelled to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Burnham said: “I’m not sure I know who he is. Is he the father-in-law of a West Ham player?”
Dyer’s daughter Dani is married to West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.