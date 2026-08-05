Andy Burnham is facing heavy criticism for going on a family holiday just weeks after entering Downing Street.

His allies point out, quite reasonably, that prime ministers are never truly off duty and that government business continues wherever they are in the world.

All of that may be true.

But I still think he's got this one wrong.

I like Andy Burnham.

He's a lovely, warm, down-to-earth, not overly rehearsed kind of guy. And look, I find Westminster's obsession with bloodless coups as exhausting as the next man.

But come on. He's only just got the job.

He's been waiting 25 years for the job he's always wanted, and now he's got it, he must hit the ground running. More importantly, he's got to be seen to hit the ground running.

The man has only three years to make an impression. If he doesn't show he can deliver, he won't get re-elected.

You couldn't imagine Gordon Brown or Tony Blair taking a break in their first hundred days. I know they came to office at a different time of year, but come on.

We're not French. We're not all disappearing off to Saint-Tropez for August and expecting everything to wait until September.

Imagine a major investment bank has just won the mandate to advise on a takeover of a FTSE 100 company. It celebrates winning the business and then says, "Thanks very much, but there's nobody around to execute the deal because we've all gone on holiday."

It sounds ridiculous.

Burnham doesn't have long. He's talked about devolution, social care, technical education and plenty besides. But before any of that, the immediate priority is getting John Healey to deliver a Budget. Whether that comes in September or October, people need to know how these promises are going to be paid for.

That's where his focus should be.

I genuinely like Andy Burnham. I want him to do well because I want the country to do well.

But now is not the time for a break.

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Listen to Ali Miraj on LBC weekends from 12-3pm.

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