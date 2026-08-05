Much has been made of Andy Burnham's decision to take a holiday after being Prime Minister for a fortnight, but it is still unknown where he has gone.

The Labour leader took the top office on July 20 but will be taking a break from his day-to-day duties to spend time with his family.

He has now been accused of "bunking off for a jolly" for making a getaway just over two weeks after stepping into No 10, with Reform stating he is "not serious" about the job.

"Two weeks into the job and Andy Burnham has already had enough," the Reform MP and former Labour councillor Lee Anderson said.

"After dropping a number of unfunded commitments and overseeing over 2,000 illegal migrants breaking into our country he’s bunked off for a jolly abroad."

LBC callers have been divided over whether he should be allowed to go, with some claiming that a rest will do him good - but others have argued he should have gone away before becoming PM.

Kemi Badenoch, however, did not criticise Mr Burnham.

“I’m not going to criticise a politician for taking a holiday," she said. "I’m not going to criticise Andy Burnham for that.

“It’s children’s school holidays, my children are on a holiday, I hope that everybody should be taking a break."

Read also: Burnham vows to be 'relentless' in tackling small boat crossings - as nearly 2,000 enter UK since he became PM

Where is Andy Burnham on holiday?

Mr Burnham has not said where his holiday is, but it is understood to be an international getaway with his wife Marie-France and their two children.

He will remain in direct contact with officials and continue holding meetings during his break, and allies insist the government will continue functioning normally during his absence.