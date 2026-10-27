The danger of kicking out the prime minister to make room for someone else is that it can be difficult to quickly show the public what has changed.

Andy Burnham attempted to set the tone from day one with a blitz of cost-of-living-related policy announcements, showing his determination to give people so-called ‘breathing space’.

And he used his conference speech to outline a vision of what the future could look like - a bold decision to change the triple lock for pensioners, a social care system that works better, and a new relationship with the EU and businesses.

Tomorrow is Burnham’s chance to show that his ambition isn't limited to a few hundred quid off energy bills, bus fares and the food shop.

But with public finances where they are,

Healey has learned from his time at the Ministry of Defence how to hold state secrets well, with few pre-budget leaks or briefings this year.

In his scene-setting speech, he focused on wanting this to be a more pro-business budget than the last two, setting a tone to “draw a line” on the Reeves/Starmer tax raids.

That leaves a big gap between the rhetoric of Burnham’s early days of ‘hope’ and the economic reality Healey insists fiscal stability is the only way out of.

Burnham’s recent poll leads appear to have come from his ability to set a clear vision for what he hopes the future of the country might look like, and giving people some help in the here and now.

If he can continue in that vein in the Budget, then long may Labour’s poll lead continue.

We may see some Theresa May-esque ‘jam tomorrow’ promises to bring that ‘hope in every postcode’ vibe from vision to reality.

Healey has said he wants to steady the ship for now and is happy to accept a slimmed-down headroom total from his predecessor. But he knows the defence spending promises he made can’t wait for long.

But there may be some small-print Budget pain to pay for the long list of priorities Burnham said he wants to fire the starting gun on as soon as possible.

And as he himself admitted during his own time at the Treasury, he doesn’t particularly like saying no to his colleagues.

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Natasha Clark is LBC's Political Editor.

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