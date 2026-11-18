The prime minister claimed he planned to apply the “philosophy” behind a review by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, “right through the age range” in a move which hopes to get more people off benefits.

The prime minister said the government should assign nearly £6bn to employment support to help young people find work. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham may extend the welfare overhaul for young people to over-25s who are stuck on benefits, after branding the current system “soul-destroying”.

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The prime minister claimed he planned to apply the “philosophy” behind a review by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, “right through the age range” in a move which hopes to get more people off benefits. Mr Milburn, who has led a year-long investigation into how to tackle the high number of under-25s not in employment, education, or training (Neets), urged the Government to rapidly commit to the ambition if it is serious about the issue. The number of Neets topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. Mr Milburn also warned his proposals would not be “pain-free”, giving a candid warning that they could lead to some people getting less financial support. Read more: Milburn demands welfare reform and job help to tackle youth unemployment crisis Read more: The Milburn Review could get more young people into work, but a job alone is not enough

The report indicated that the “design features” of his welfare reform blueprint could be stretched to accommodate an “older cohort of claimants”, and urged the government to “act with urgency” on reforms for over- 25s The prime minister said the government should assign nearly £6bn to employment support to help young people find work, including one-to-one coaching, job subsidies, apprenticeships and mental health treatment. Under new regulations, young people who “persistently” refuse to engage with support could lose their benefits. Burnham has described Milburn’s review as a “watershed moment” and added: “I think the same philosophy could apply right through the age range.” “What we are doing is creating an approach that is preventative, that supports people where they can prosper. The same applies up the age range. The top-down, tick-box approach is quite soul-destroying for people. They don’t engage with it, they don’t trust it, so they often don’t trust Jobcentre Plus. They go in there with fear rather than hope." The Times reported.