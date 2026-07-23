Andy Burnham is expected to work from the site in Manchester once a week during his premiership

Andy Burnham is expected to work from the site in Manchester once a week during his premiership. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Whitehall resistance to devolution is “over for good”, the Prime Minister has said ahead of his first meeting at the new No 10 North.

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Andy Burnham is expected to work from the site in Manchester once a week during his premiership. He will chair a meeting of the National Economic Council, a Cabinet committee first launched in 2008 to respond to economic challenges. The panel’s attendees will vary according to No 10 North meeting agendas and could include business leaders and trade unions, the Government said. No 10 North is housed at Heron House, near Manchester’s Albert Square, a building which is also home to GCHQ’s Manchester and North West hub. Read more: Andy Burnham pauses early prison release scheme Read more: Burnham slashes business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% as part of pledge to 'bring back hope'

Police officers outside No 10 North, located in Heron House, central Manchester. Picture: Alamy

“For 40 years, power and resources have been sucked into the centre, and too many communities have felt forgotten, without the attention and investment they deserve,” Mr Burnham said. “No 10 North will change that by putting more power into every postcode across the entire country. “It will be the situation room for making Britain better – the place we use to get power out of Westminster, into the hands of people at a local level, so that they can turn things around. “The days of Whitehall resisting devolution are over, for good.” Mr Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor, is expected to speak to leaders from business representative organisations ahead of his first No 10 North meeting, including from the Federation of Small Business and Confederation of British Industry. The Prime Minister has faced questions about whether his focus on the North would draw attention away from other regions, such as the East of England.

Andy Burnham has said No 10 North is "not a gimmick", with civil servants already working at the Manchester-based outpost tasked with driving devolution. Picture: Alamy