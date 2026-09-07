Zia Yusuf hit out at the Prime Minister following the scenes of unrest over the weekend

By Alex Storey

Reform's Zia Yusuf has accused Andy Burnham of "directly inciting disorder" in British coastal towns after hundreds of anti-migrant protesters took to the streets of Portsmouth over the weekend.

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Zia Yusuf told LBC that Andy Burnham must take responsibility for the scenes of disorder. Picture: Reuters

He said: "Andy Burnham is directly inciting disorder in British coastal communities. "I want you to think what it would be like to be a local resident. We know that the men coming into this country are A, unvetted, and B, are nationalities who are orders of magnitude more likely to commit sex crimes than British people. "The British state, now led by Andy Burnham, continues to aid and abet illegal entry into this country. "When people come out and say enough is enough, how helpless do you think you would feel? "So I want to say it again, Andy Burnham knows what he's doing. "What he's trying to do is incite disorder and then use any potential disorder to tar all of the right— the millions of patriotic, right-thinking, decent people who think this is absolutely absurd."

Police speaking to protesters in the water at Eastney near Portsmouth. Picture: PA

Challenged that the Prime Minister's language had so far been composed on the issue, Mr Yusuf added he "respectfully disagreed" and added: "They use words like thuggery. "I would argue it is state-sponsored thuggery to keep imposing men who break into this country, into local communities, give them absolutely no voice and no recourse on the decision." Police have launched a probe into the disorder after it was revealed that several officers were injured. A number of police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were also damaged during the standoff and a handful of police officers were treated at the scene for injuries, none of which were serious.

Mr Yusuf spoke to LBC on Monday. Picture: Reuters

Police officers at Eastney Point, near Eastney Beach, Portsmouth, following the protest. Picture: Alamy

In a message to Downing Street, Mr Yusuf said: "They should be following Operation Fortress, which we've already published. "Under Reform, here's what would happen - men like this turning up across the Channel and trying to break into this country won't be met by so-called Border Force that give them a free ferry service to this country. "They would be be met by His Majesty's Royal Marines, whose orders will be to not let a single one of these unauthorised vessels reach our shores. "They will pick them up and take them back to France, that's number one."

Andy Burnham was accused of inciting disorder on the coastal towns. Picture: Alamy