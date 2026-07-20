Andy Burnham is now Prime Minister after being invited by the King to form a government at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking outside No 10 without notes or a lectern, Burnham vowed to “bring forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years.” LBC callers share their verdict on the UK's new Prime Minister.

00:00 Andy Burnham delivers his first speech as Prime Minister

00:28 'A lot of people don’t feel hope', says caller Stewart, telling Aasmah Mir that 'people just want to see action'

04:01 Listener Andrew says he 'cannot wait for the Andy and Donald show'

04:13 Andrew texts in to say he is pleased with Burnham's focus on council housing

04:21 Listener Barry says he can already see grey hairs on the new PM

04:42 Caller Anthony found Burnham's speech 'a little underwhelming' and think he will struggle navigating Trump

07:46 Steph, who has been voting labour for 44 years, believes Andy Burnham is a 'backstabber'

12:36 Jan says she has been waiting for this moment for 11 years

15:11 Listener Mark says we are expecting 'Amazon Prime politics' and we need to be patient with Burnham

15:39 Caller John wishes Andy all the best but questions how he will actually end homelessness

17:55 Stel doesn't agree with Steph calling Burnham a 'backstabber'