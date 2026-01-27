A former Labour employee says Andy Burnham is taking voters for 'granted' in his bid to return as an MP.

Former Labour employee Alan tells James O'Brien that Keir Starmer made the 'right decision' in blocking Andy Burnham's attempt to return as a Labour MP.

Alan argues that voters are being 'used as pawns' for the Mayor's 'own personal gain'.

This comes as, Mr Burnham confirmed on Saturday that he'd applied for permission to run amid long-running speculation he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership.

The application was blocked by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Sunday.