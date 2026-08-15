Mr Arday is understood to have been found "unresponsive" at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon

Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been found dead at his south London home, LBC understands. Picture: Supplied

By Ella Bennett

The death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday is a “tragedy” and should be a “moment for reflection”, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

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Prof Arday, who resigned after a plagiarism row, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday to reports that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property. He reportedly told a friend he “couldn’t go on” hours before he died after being subjected to intense public scrutiny over his academic career. Mr Burnham told reporters during a visit to Cornwall: “It’s a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends. We think of them today. “It’s not a moment for any rushing to judgment. It’s a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this. “A really sad, sad and sorry state of affairs, and I think we all today think of Jason, his contribution, and his family and friends.” Read More: University of Cambridge to review 'relevant processes' alongside investigation into appointment of Jason Arday Read More: Burnham announces £65million support package for farmers to manage drought pressures

Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police said his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. University of Cambridge professor and director of the Autism Research Centre, Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, said he spoke to Prof Arday on Friday morning. Sir Simon said: “He was being subjected to relentless scrutiny, including ridicule, discrediting absolutely every detail of his life, and he wasn’t coping with the loss of his career, the loss of his reputation, and he felt he couldn’t go on.” “He used those words in voice notes,” he added. A statement issued by Mr Arday's publisher, Simon & Schuster UK, saw his family lay bare the "sustained abuse" they say he had suffered since being appointed to Cambridge in 2023. The late academic's family paid tribute to him as an “amazing” and “gentle man”. The statement said: “Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for the more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him. “The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone. We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son. “We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”