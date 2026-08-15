Burnham says death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday 'a tragedy on so many levels'
Mr Arday is understood to have been found "unresponsive" at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon
The death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday is a “tragedy” and should be a “moment for reflection”, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.
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Prof Arday, who resigned after a plagiarism row, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday to reports that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property.
He reportedly told a friend he “couldn’t go on” hours before he died after being subjected to intense public scrutiny over his academic career.
Mr Burnham told reporters during a visit to Cornwall: “It’s a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends. We think of them today.
“It’s not a moment for any rushing to judgment. It’s a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this.
“A really sad, sad and sorry state of affairs, and I think we all today think of Jason, his contribution, and his family and friends.”
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The Metropolitan Police said his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.
University of Cambridge professor and director of the Autism Research Centre, Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, said he spoke to Prof Arday on Friday morning.
Sir Simon said: “He was being subjected to relentless scrutiny, including ridicule, discrediting absolutely every detail of his life, and he wasn’t coping with the loss of his career, the loss of his reputation, and he felt he couldn’t go on.”
“He used those words in voice notes,” he added.
A statement issued by Mr Arday's publisher, Simon & Schuster UK, saw his family lay bare the "sustained abuse" they say he had suffered since being appointed to Cambridge in 2023.
The late academic's family paid tribute to him as an “amazing” and “gentle man”.
The statement said: “Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for the more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him.
“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone. We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.
“We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”
After his death, Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said: “We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news.
"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
A spokesperson for Durham University said: “We are shocked and terribly sad to learn of the death of Jason Arday. Jason was a member of Durham University’s Sociology Department between 2019 and 2022.
"He is remembered at Durham as a kind and warm person, who actively sought to promote opportunities for PhD students. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family who are in our thoughts today.”
A Glasgow University spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of our former colleague Professor Jason Arday.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his friends and family at this desperately sad time.”
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "I'm devastated for the family and friends of Jason Arday.
"He faced an unacceptable public hounding and campaign of abuse. I know many Londoners will be angry and upset this evening.
"Jason Arday was the victim of a pernicious public shaming that other people in his position simply wouldn’t have faced.
"His death was a tragedy, but once again it should be a wake up call for all of us."
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