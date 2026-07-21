Burnham announces slate of new ministers - with former defence secretary Dan Jarvis demoted
Andy Burnham has confirmed a new slate of junior ministers as he continues to shape his top team after becoming Prime Minister on Monday.
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After making his top announcements on Monday evening, the MP from Makerfield has now begun confirming junior appointments to the Government.
Among the confirmations, it has been confirmed that former defence secretary Dan Jarvis has been moved to become security minister between the Home Office and the Cabinet Office.
Jarvis had served in the more senior role for a matter of weeks after the resignation of John Healey, who has since been named Burnham's Chancellor of the Exchequer.
The Government has also confirmed that Starmer ally Baroness Jenny Chapman, former chief scientific officer Lord Patrick Vallance, and keymaking magnate Lord James Timpson have all left government.
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Full list of new appointments
Correct as of July 21
Appointments
- Rt Hon Dan Jarvis MBE MP as Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office
- Kirsty McNeill MP as Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Rt Hon James Murray MP as Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General
- Rt Hon Lucy Rigby KC MP as Minister of State in HM Treasury (Economic Secretary to the Treasury)
- Rt Hon Anna Turley MP as Minister of State in the Home Office
- Catherine McKinnell MP as Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice
- Katie White OBE MP as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Andrew Western MP as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
- Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP as Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- Florence Eshalomi MP as Minister of State in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Kate Dearden MP as Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
- Chris McDonald MP as Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
- Rt Hon Ian Murray MP as Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Emma Hardy MP as Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Emma Foody MP as Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip)
- Andy Slaughter MP as Solicitor General
Reappointments to the same role
- Stephen Doughty MP will remain as Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Sarah Jones MP will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office
- Rt Hon Lord Hanson of Flint will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office
- Sarah Sackman KC MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice
- Luke Pollard MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
- Lord Coaker will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
- Michael Shanks MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Georgia Gould OBE MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Education
- Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
- Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education
- Baroness Sherlock OBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
- Karin Smyth MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Health and Social Care
- Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Transport
- Rt Hon Lord Kennedy of Southwark will remain as Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)
- Rt Hon Sir Mark Tami MP will remain as Treasurer of His Majesty’s Household (Deputy Chief Whip)
- Gen Kitchen MP will remain as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip)
- Baroness Smith of Cluny KC will remain as HM Advocate General for Scotland
Leaving the Government
- Rachel Blake MP
- Sir Nicholas Dakin MP
- Rt Hon Baroness Chapman of Darlington
- Lord Livermore
- Lord Stockwood
- Lord Whitehead CBE
- Lord Vallance
- Lord Timpson OBE