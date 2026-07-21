Andy Burnham has confirmed a new slate of junior ministers as he continues to shape his top team after becoming Prime Minister on Monday.

After making his top announcements on Monday evening, the MP from Makerfield has now begun confirming junior appointments to the Government.

Among the confirmations, it has been confirmed that former defence secretary Dan Jarvis has been moved to become security minister between the Home Office and the Cabinet Office.

Jarvis had served in the more senior role for a matter of weeks after the resignation of John Healey, who has since been named Burnham's Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The Government has also confirmed that Starmer ally Baroness Jenny Chapman, former chief scientific officer Lord Patrick Vallance, and keymaking magnate Lord James Timpson have all left government.

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