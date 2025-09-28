The Mayor of Greater Manchester took aim at the Government at a Labour conference fringe event

By Natasha Clark

Andy Burnham has urged Sir Keir Starmer to end the “culture of fear” within Labour as he called upon the Prime Minister to “go further” to deliver change for the country.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who has refused to rule out a return to Westminster or a tilt at the leadership, dodged questions from LBC at a Labour conference fringe event about whether he backed the Prime Minister. Mr Burnham told the Labour for Proportional Representation event that he "wants this Government to be a success" and had spent all summer trying to help "strengthen the Hillsborough law" by working behind the scenes. He also warned the Government not to underestimate the "peril" the party faces as he teed up the next election as a huge fight between Labour and Reform UK.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who has refused to rule out a return to Westminster or a tilt at the leadership, dodged questions from LBC at a Labour conference fringe event about whether he backed the Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham refused to repeat his comments that the Government were “in hoc to the bond markets”, saying that it was only by working together that they could “stop looking over our shoulder to bond markets” He told the fringe event on Sunday that he had “launched a debate on our direction” while insisting he did want to see the Labour Party succeed. The mayor hit out at situations where party members were suspended for liking other party’s tweets or losing the whip for voting for moves to reinstate the two-child benefit cap.

Burnham refused to back Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty