Burnham lays groundwork for leadership bid amid growing speculation Starmer will leave office

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham last week at The Great North Run 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rebel Labour MPs are rallying behind Andy Burnham as a potential new leader of the party amid growing backlash against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour Mayor for Greater Manchester has launched a new campaign group calling on the Government to tax wealth, nationalise utility companies, and end the two-child benefit cap. MPs backing Mr Burnham said "this administration is coming to an end" as they blasted Sir Keir's leadership, adding that the metro mayor can bring much-needed "fresh thinking". "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time," another told the telegraph. Mr Burnham is expected to criticise Sir Keir at Labour's annual party conference later this month. He is expected to call for a "reset" to help Labour win the next election. This comes as the Prime Minister faces growing backlash after the now-sacked US Ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson was revealed to have kept a close relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after he was found guilty of sex trafficking. Mr Burnham's policy proposals are seen as a challenge from the left to Starmer's Government, which is considered too right-wing by many backbenchers and members. The new network of Labour members, Mainstream, has been compared to Labour Together, the vehicle that Sir Keir used to win the Labour leadership in 2021. The creation of the group is seen as the first steps towards a new leadership challenge from the Manchester Mayor.

The Labour Mayor for Greater Manchester has launched a new campaign group calling on the Government. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham's challenge to Sir Keir extends to his support for Lucy Powell in the Labour deputy leadership race rather than the Government's favoured candidate, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Asked if he would like to see Mr Burnham back in the Commons, Peter Kyle, the Business Secretary, said that he should remain in Manchester. Mr Kyle said: “Andy’s a real talent. I think he’s doing an incredible job in Manchester. I think Manchester really needs him. "I like working with him in Manchester. It would be a shame for Manchester to lose him.” In order to stand as leader, Mr Burnham would have to seek a Commons seat through a by-election. A likely option could be the Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton where the MP Andrew Gwynne was suspended in February after sending sexist messages on a WhatsApp group chat.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and British ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister is expected to use President Trump's upcoming state visit as a chance to regain political favour since the Lord Mandelson scandal. Sir Keir will announce on Monday a "landmark" nuclear power partnership with the United States. It marks his first public appearance since sacking the US ambassador for his ties to Epstein. Shortly before Sir Keir appointed Mandelson as US ambassador, he had received a report detailing the peer’s relationship with the influential financier, it has emerged. The PM was warned months ago about the potential diplomatic and reputational risks of the pair’s association. Despite the briefing, the PM went ahead with appointing Mr Mandelson last December. Mr Kyle told LBC: “It was public knowledge that Peter Mandelson continued his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein beyond the conviction. "What was materially different that we discovered in those emails is the depth of the friendship and some of the things that Peter was saying to Jeffrey Epstein. As soon as the Prime Minister discovered that by reading the emails on Wednesday evening, he acted. “Peter had repeatedly apologised and regretted ever meeting him.“ If we had known then what we know now, he wouldn't have been appointed in the first place.” Downing Street sources have described Lord Mandelson as being “economical with the truth" when he answered questions about his ties to Epstein prior to his appointment.