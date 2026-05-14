Burnham 'has found Manchester seat' to allow him to challenge Starmer for Downing Street
Andy Burnham has found a Labour MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to the Commons and challenge Sir Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister.
Listen to this article
The Times has reported that Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, is open to standing down in order to allow the Mayor of Greater Manchester to return to Westminster.
If, as is expected, the health secretary Wes Streeting resigns and triggers a leadership contest today, Mr Khan is said to be willing to consider allowing Burnham to run in his seat.
Read More: Downing Streeting: Health Secretary 'to resign and kick off Labour civil war' with Miliband and Rayner also vying to oust Starmer
Read More: LIVE: Streeting and Miliband primed to fight Starmer for Labour leadership
Burnham has been seeking a Commons seat for months - and was blocked from standing as Labour's candidate in the Gorton & Denton by-election in February.
Should he successfully return in time, Mr Burnham would be the favourite to succeed Sir Keir in Downing Street.
Standing in his way are Labour's governing National Executive Committee (NEC), which blocked him from becoming Labour's candidate for Gorton & Denton.
The mayor's allies have told the Times that they are close to securing a majority of support for his candidacy on the committee.
Burnham is said to be the preferred candidate of the party's so-called "soft left" - with both energy secretary Ed Miliband and ex-deputy prime minister Angela Rayner both slated to stand instead if the mayor is unable to find a seat.
The soft-Left faction of Labour is likely to propose former Labour leader Mr Miliband as its candidate, because preferred figures such as Andy Burnham and Ms Rayner have issued blocking them from running.
Ms Rayner has unresolved tax issues, which forced her to stand down from Starmer's Cabinet last year