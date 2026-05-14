Andy Burnham has found a Labour MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to the Commons and challenge Sir Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has found a Labour MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to the Commons and challenge Sir Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister.

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The Times has reported that Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, is open to standing down in order to allow the Mayor of Greater Manchester to return to Westminster. If, as is expected, the health secretary Wes Streeting resigns and triggers a leadership contest today, Mr Khan is said to be willing to consider allowing Burnham to run in his seat. Read More: Downing Streeting: Health Secretary 'to resign and kick off Labour civil war' with Miliband and Rayner also vying to oust Starmer Read More: LIVE: Streeting and Miliband primed to fight Starmer for Labour leadership

The Times has reported that Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, is open to standing down in order to allow the Mayor of Greater Manchester to return to Westminster. Picture: Getty

Burnham has been seeking a Commons seat for months - and was blocked from standing as Labour's candidate in the Gorton & Denton by-election in February. Should he successfully return in time, Mr Burnham would be the favourite to succeed Sir Keir in Downing Street. Standing in his way are Labour's governing National Executive Committee (NEC), which blocked him from becoming Labour's candidate for Gorton & Denton. The mayor's allies have told the Times that they are close to securing a majority of support for his candidacy on the committee.