The former Manchester mayor stormed to victory in the Makerfield by-election thrashing Reform UK with over half the vote

Potential Labour Leadership Challenge to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer is reported to be on the brink of resigning as Downing Street hopeful Andy Burnham is set to deliver an ultimatum on his departure from Number Ten.

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Around a quarter of the Parliamentary Labour Party - about 100 Labour MPs - are now calling publicly and explicitly for Starmer to go. With support dwindling, Sir Keir was hunkered down at his Chequers residence over the weekend as he weighed up his future in the role. The radio silence came as a senior Cabinet minister Peter Kyle failed to quash claims Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday. The Business Secretary said the embattled PM was “taking time to think through what the political realities are today compared to last week”. He said: “I can’t predict the future. I don’t know what’s going to unfold in the days that lie ahead. I don’t know the decisions he will make on behalf of our country as he considers these issues and then makes decisions.” Last week, the former Manchester mayor stormed to victory in the Makerfield by-election thrashing Reform UK with over half the vote. Reform's candidate Rob Kenyon faced a bitter defeat, in what has led Baroness Harriet Harman to call Mr Burnham the "Reform voter whisperer".

In the immediate aftermath of Burnham's victory, Sir Keir continued to insist he would fight any formal leadership bid. The iPaper reported that Burnham’s strategy, according to his allies, has been to “do nothing” and give the PM space over the weekend to come to the “right decision” and stand down of his own accord – avoiding a bruising leadership contest in favour of an orderly handover. The outlet also reported that sources say the Starmer has until Tuesday to come to a decision before being issued with an ultimatum by the 'King of the North'. The challenger to Number Ten will travel down to London on Monday morning where he is due to be sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Makerfield at 2.30pm, formally taking the House of Commons seat that allows him to mount a leadership challenge. Read more: Starmer faces ultimatum: Quit by Tuesday or be humiliated Read more: 'It's over Keir': Labour grandee Alan Johnson calls on PM to go as he claims only Andy Burnham can 'restore trust'

Andy Burnham Speaks In Makerfield After By-Election Victory. Picture: Getty

Not one to miss a debate, Donald Trump also weighed in on the debate on Sir Keir Starmer's precarious future as Prime Minister, stating he "will resign". "He failed badly on two very important subjects -IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY," the US president added. Trump also called for the UK to "OPEN NORTH SEA OIL". However, LBC understands that while the PM and Donald Trump speak regularly, they have not spoken this afternoon and the President is not getting any "insider information" from the UK. Trump is said to be "very engaged" with what is happening with Starmer's future and has repeatedly criticised the PM over the UK's position on the Iran war and the Chagos Islands deal in the past.

Keir Starmer looking glum the day after the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Getty

Amongst swirling rumours are claims that Mr Burnham's allies are plotting a "coronation" rather than a contest, with Labour MPs being called to support to the former Greater Manchester mayor. It is understood that former health secretary Wes Streeting has also been urged to strike a deal to avoid a contest, with speculation that he could be named as chancellor if he agrees not to run.

“The political reality has caught up with him.”



Labour MP Justin Madders says it's 'over’ for Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/7N57nnGJQM — LBC (@LBC) June 21, 2026