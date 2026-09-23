The Conservative leader was taking callers' questions on LBC's Call Kemi and was asked by host Iain Dale what she thought of the new Prime Minister.

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham appears overwhelmed as Prime Minister and Nigel Farage is an "angry grandpa," Kemi Badenoch says in withering put-downs against her political rivals.

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The Conservative leader was taking callers' questions on LBC's Call Kemi and was asked by host Iain Dale what she thought of the new Prime Minister. She said that her first impression of Mr Burnham was after the Heaton Park synagogue attack, in which he was "very empathetic" and they had a "good, cordial conversation". Read More: Kemi Badenoch pledges return of tax-free shopping for tourists Read More: Burnham says AI safety should be an issue for governments and not left to chance

Mrs Badenoch recounted her first meeting with the Prime Minister while he was still serving as the Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty

Mrs Badenoch added: "I quite like him as an individual. His politics, though, are very far from mine." She later bluntly assessed Mr Burnham as seeming "quite overwhelmed by the job". The Tory said: "I think that he thought it would be a bit easier. He doesn't like having to answer questions, whether from journalists or Prime Minister's Questions. "And some of it is understandable. I mean, he lost his dad last week, which would overwhelm anyone. When I lost my dad four and a half years ago, I didn't go to work for two weeks because I was just beside myself with grief.