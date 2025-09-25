Andy Burnham has said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Andy Burnham has said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership in an intervention likely to fuel speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Manchester Mayor accused Downing Street of creating a "climate of fear" and said "wholesale change" was required to see off an "existential" threat to the ruling party. And he set out his vision for how to "turn the country around", including higher council tax on some homes in southern England and a 50p top rate of income tax, in interviews with the New Statesman and Telegraph. Mr Burnham said there was a "huge underpayment of tax that should now be corrected" in London and the South East because the rates were based on property valuations from 1991. The Prime Minister has had a bruising few weeks in which two high-profile Government departures and sustained lag behind Reform UK in the polls sparked questions about his leadership.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester visits Salford Royal Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham, a former New Labour minister and ex-MP for Leigh, insisted he is not plotting an immediate return to the Commons or wanting to step on the Government's toes as it seeks a reset at the Labour Party conference. But the senior Labour politician told the New Statesman that the gathering in Liverpool starting on Sunday must answer the question "where is our plan to turn the country around?" "I'm going to put the question back to people at Labour conference: are we up for that wholesale change? He said returning to "the old way of doing things in Westminster with minimal change" was an unattractive prospect, but that he was ready to "work with anybody who wants to... put in place a plan to turn the country around." "I'm happy to play any role. I am ready to play any role in that. Yes. Because the threat we're facing is increasingly an existential one." Mr Burnham detailed his politics of "aspirational socialism" in comments likely to be seen as a pitch for a future leadership bid amid speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster. He called for more public control of housing, energy, water and rail, and to "get back to speaking to working-class ambition".

He signalled a willingness to work with the Liberal Democrats and Jeremy Corbyn and told the Telegraph he believed Britain should introduce proportional representation to encourage co-operation within the "progressive majority". Asked if MPs had urged him to run for the top job, he said: "People have contacted me throughout the summer - yeah. "I'm not going to say to you that that hasn't happened, but as I say, it's more a decision for those people than it is for me." Suggesting he still harbours ambitions for No 10, he said: "I stood twice to be leader of the Labour Party. And I think that tells you, doesn't it?"

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Metro Mayors At Downing Street. Picture: Getty