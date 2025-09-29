It comes amid calls for the Manchester Mayor to make a bid for Downing Street

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham opposes the two-child cap benefit. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Andy Burnham has rejected suggestions he is “hopeless” on the economy as he defended his recent interventions in national politics.

The Manchester Mayor seemingly walked back on suggestions he could run for Labour leader insisting "you would have to wrench" him out of the northwest But, speaking from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mr Burnham stopped short of refusing to rule out the prospect of leaving his mayoralty before the end of the term. Mr Burnham hit back at criticism of his recent headline-grabbing proposals for changes to tax and spend.

“I reject entirely this idea that I’m sort of hopeless and I’ve no idea about how to make it add up,” he told a talk hosted by the Guardian. “I’m doing it every day in Greater Manchester. No-one ever says Greater Manchester is run in a financially imprudent way.” It comes after ministers appeared to liken his economic agenda, which includes a call for some £40 billion earmarked for housing to be spent exclusively on council homes, to Liz Truss’ mini-budget. Mr Burnham made the proposals in a series of interviews with national media, during which he insisted he was “completely committed” to his role in the northwest but refused to rule out a future tilt at Sir Keir Starmer’s job. Speaking on Monday, he sought to address “the sense I’m completely out for myself, disloyal”, citing behind-the-scenes work he says he has been doing to help progress the Government’s Hillsborough legislation. “It sticks in my throat somewhat for people who have just arrived on the scene to be throwing some of the comments at me that they have done,” he said. “I did everything that I possibly could (have) to make this conference a success.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy