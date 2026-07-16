Labour polled in the low 30s for several months after winning the general election in July 2024, then saw its numbers begin a slow but steady decline

Not since early 2025 has Labour consistently polled in front of all its rivals. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham steps into the job of Labour leader with his party having trailed Reform UK in the opinion polls for nearly 18 months.

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The size of Reform’s lead has shrunk in recent weeks, with Nigel Farage’s party currently around five points ahead, down from 10 at the start of this year. Not since early 2025 has Labour consistently polled in front of all its rivals. It is common for parties to suffer a slide in the polls after taking power – it has happened to almost every UK government in the past 40 years – but a drop of the size experienced by Labour is unusual, and reflects a sharp and sudden fragmentation of British politics. Labour polled in the low 30s for several months after winning the general election in July 2024, then saw its numbers begin a slow but steady decline, dropping below 30% by October and below 25% by the following April. Come July 2025, one year after the general election, Labour was averaging 24% in the polls, down 10 percentage points from 34% 12 months earlier. Read More: Labour fears ‘Pestminster’ list could shape Andy Burnham’s Cabinet as he prepares to enter Number 10 Read More: End of the Keir show: Starmer gets standing ovation and Rachel Reeves sheds a tear as tributes are paid at poignant final PMQs

This was the first time a party had experienced a double-digit fall in support during its initial year in office since John Major’s Conservative government of the 1990s, according to Press Association analysis of historical data. A drop in the polls for a governing party is typically accompanied by a rise in support for the main opposition in Parliament. But the period from July 2024 to July 2025 saw something different and new in UK politics: a simultaneous and large fall in support for both the government and the opposition, with the Conservatives slipping from an average of 25% in the aftermath of the 2024 election to 18% a year later. While Labour and the Tories both slid in the polls, smaller parties rose. Reform first drew level with Labour in February 2025 and polled ahead on a few occasions, but Nigel Farage’s party had not yet established a consistent lead over either Labour or the Conservatives. It was only in early May 2025, around the time of the local elections, that Reform pulled in front of both parties, where it has remained ever since.