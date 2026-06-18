Andy Burnham 'has the numbers to trigger a Labour leadership contest'
Andy Burnham is believed to have enough nominations to trigger a Labour leadership contest.
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Burnham intends to present the list to Sir Keir Starmer and urge him to stand aside without a contest, sources have told the New Statesman.
Nominations are required from 81 MPs - 20% of the parliamentary party - to trigger a leadership contest under current Labour Party rules.
It comes as polls closed in the Makerfield by-election, where Mr Burnham is standing as a candidate in the hopes of securing a return to Westminster.
Should he secure election as an MP, Burnham is not expected to trigger a contest on Friday or over the weekend, and intends to show Sir Keir his list of supporters to encourage the premier to step aside, the New Statesman reported.
A source told the outlet: "A contest isn't in anyone's interest and we're hoping Keir will come to his senses."
Sir Keir said on Wednesday he was willing to offer the Mayor of Greater Manchester a “big” job in his Government, should Mr Burnham win when Thursday’s votes are counted. But allies of Mr Burnham said he was not interested in the offer.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.
Sir Keir Starmer has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks in the wake of a disastrous set of May local elections which saw Labour haemorrhage votes to Reform.
In the aftermath of the electoral bloodbath, Makerfield MP Josh Simons stood aside, clearing a path for Burnham to seek election as an MP and challenge the Prime Minister in a leadership contest.