Andy Burnham is believed to have enough nominations to trigger a Labour leadership contest.

Burnham intends to present the list to Sir Keir Starmer and urge him to stand aside without a contest, sources have told the New Statesman.

Nominations are required from 81 MPs - 20% of the parliamentary party - to trigger a leadership contest under current Labour Party rules.

It comes as polls closed in the Makerfield by-election, where Mr Burnham is standing as a candidate in the hopes of securing a return to Westminster.

Should he secure election as an MP, Burnham is not expected to trigger a contest on Friday or over the weekend, and intends to show Sir Keir his list of supporters to encourage the premier to step aside, the New Statesman reported.

A source told the outlet: "A contest isn't in anyone's interest and we're hoping Keir will come to his senses."