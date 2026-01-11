Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has reportedly agreed a “secret deal” to run as an MP in May as rumours swirl he is planning a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

A Labour source told the outlet: “He was boasting in the tearoom saying that a deal has all been sewn up.

Labour rebel Jim McMahon has allegedly told fellow Labour MPs a deal to run Burnham in May is “sewn up”, according to a report in The Sun.

Burnham is said to be planning a Westminster comeback as Sir Keir’s popularity plummets across the country.

“Gwynne is stepping down in March and Andy will run in May.

“After months of talk it looks like they are on.”

The report claims Gorton and Denton MP Andrew Gwynne will reject the opportunity to run again in a bid to make way for Burnham.

Gwynne now sits as an independent MP after he was found to have “joked” about hoping one of his constituents died before the next election.

Burnham is one of the clear front-runners to replace Starmer if he is ousted as PM, alongside the likes of Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner.

Rayner is said to have "done a deal" to back Burnham as the next Labour leader in return for becoming Deputy Prime Minister again.

Sources claim the 45-year-old has agreed to support Mr Burnham if he is to launch his own leadership bid against Sir Keir Starmer.

She is believed to be in line for a return to Deputy PM as well as an unspecified senior Cabinet position if it goes ahead.