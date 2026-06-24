Zacj Polanski has said he could form an alliance with Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has signalled he would be willing to co-operate or form a coalition with a Labour Government led by Andy Burnham in future.

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However, the Green Party leader quickly caveated his answer, amid reports Mr Burnham is sounding out the direction Labour could take under his stewardship. The 'King of the North' stormed to victory in the Makerfield by-election last week, trouncing the Reform vote and causing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce his resignation. Speaking at a Green rally in a park in south London, where the party is battling Labour to win a series of by-elections on Lambeth Council, Mr Polanski also insisted his political outfit is ready to fight an early general election, should one be called. Asked if he would consider a future coalition led by Mr Burnham’s Labour, Mr Polanski told the Press Association: “It’s hard to know what my relationship will be with Andy Burnham, because it depends what version of Andy Burnham turns up. “There’s an old Westminster joke you’ll know about a Milibandite, a Blairite and a Corbynite. I guess it depends which version turns up. “I’m not just talking about the personality of the man – he’s someone I have time for – but in terms of what the politics are.” Read more: LIVE: Rare red heat warning comes into force for second time ever Read more: Treasury announces 22 per cent tax on cash interest held in stocks and shares Isas

The Green leader added: “He’s been talking about bringing water into public ownership or public control. We need nationalised water companies, they’re pumping sewage into our rivers right now and charging us extra for the privilege. “If he’s not willing to nationalise them or say that’s the plan, then that’s already giving us an indication that Andy Burnham and the Labour Government will be siding with profit rather than people.” Mr Polanski said his party was “definitely ready” should an early general election be called, and added he looked forward to joining Green MPs in Parliament. But he added: “I don’t think people want a general election right now.” He said he was “certainly tempted” to stand in a prospective by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, should Sir Keir Starmer decide to make an early exit from Parliament after standing down as Prime Minister. Mr Polanski later appeared to caution Mr Burnham against appointing figures from the Labour right. Reports overnight suggested James Purnell, a Blairite former minister who served alongside Mr Burnham in the 2000s, will be made his chief of staff.

Zack Polanski of the Green Party on stage. Picture: Alamy