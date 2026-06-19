Andy Burnham speaking at a victory rally this morning. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Andy Burnham has laid out his plans for the country as he celebrated his landslide victory at a rally following the Makerfield by-election.

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Labour secured a 9,231 majority and a 54.8 per cent share of the vote, paving the way for the former Greater Manchester Mayor to trigger a leadership contest against Sir Keir Starmer. In a speech this morning he said it was time to re-industrialise Britain, bring down bills and bring some services back into public control. He made a swipe at Donald Trump and the ‘divisive’ politics of the United States, and said he wanted to make people ‘feel hope again’. He told the crowd: “We have an opportunity to turn the tide to make the country feel like it’s working again, to make people see that politics can make a positive difference to make people feel hope again. “That is the main thing I think we need in this country right now for people to feel a sense of hope that there is something better to work towards on the horizon, this election result has opened up the possibility that we can now move forward together towards that future.” “We do need to bring down water bills, energy bills, rail fares, just as we brought down bus fares in Greater Manchester to make life more affordable for people. “We do need an end to trickle-down economics which didn’t trickle down very much at all to places like this. We want to see a new drive towards re-industrialisation across the north of England and the rest of the country. “And big change in Whitehall if that is to happen, and I’m talking about public procurement. It’s about time we started backing British business and British industry so that we can re-industrialise places like this.” “No more an education system dominated by the university route, but an education system that offers a path for everybody, academic and technical, in equal balance. “That’s what we need if we are to change this.”

The Prime Minister is under pressure to hand over power to Andy Burnham after his victory in the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight any potential leadership challenge if a contest is triggered following Mr Burnham’s election to Parliament. Speaking to reporters at an event in north London this morning, Sir Keir said: “If there is a contest, then yes, I will stand. “I have said repeatedly, I am not going to walk away from that.” He added: “We had a mandate two years ago to carry out change, and we’ve done incredible things. “Two years ago, people said to me it’s not possible to stabilise the economy and invest in your public services, bring down waiting lists. You’re going to have to choose one or the other. We’ve done both. “Two years ago, people said to me it’s not possible to get migration down from the level that the Tories left it at, which was nearly a million. “We brought it down to a fifth of that number. Two years ago, people said it’s not possible to get a much closer, better relationship with the EU, given what’s gone on. “We’ve achieved all that, so huge amount has been achieved. There’s more to do, and that’s what I’m focusing on – what I was elected to do, which is to serve my country.” The Prime Minister is under pressure to hand over power to Mr Burnham, who defied national trends to increase Labour’s share of the vote in a seat where Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made sweeping gains in last month’s local elections. Mr Burnham said Labour had a “final chance to change” after his decisive win in the by-election set up a showdown with the PM. LIVE: Starmer leaves out the back of Downing Street after congratulating Burnham on his Makerfield by-election glory Read more: Robert Jenrick plays down Reform’s defeat in Makerfield

Allies of Mr Burnham called on the Prime Minister to hand over power after he defied national trends to increase Labour’s share of the vote in a seat where Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made sweeping gains in last month’s local elections. The Prime Minister, who has insisted he will not quit and will fight any leadership challenge, praised his rival’s victory, writing on social media: “Congratulations, @AndyBurnhamGM, Labour’s new MP for Makerfield. Voters chose Labour’s campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate.” Mr Burnham defeated Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by 9,231 votes, up from 5,399 in 2024, and Labour’s vote share increased by 9.61%.

Andy Burnham leaves with his wife Marie-France Van Heel and their daughter Rosie after winning the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

In his victory speech he urged his party to act now, saying there would be no second chance. He said: “Everyone knows that politics isn’t working. “Everyone can feel that the country isn’t where it should be. Tonight could, just could, be the turning point.” In a direct message to Labour MPs he said: “I do say to my own party: this is a final chance to change. “This is what people said directly to me on the hundreds of doorsteps that I stood on. We must hear it, we must act upon it and we must get it right. There will be no second chance.”

Andy Burnham has his sights set on No10. Picture: Alamy