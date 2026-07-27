Andy Burnham is to set up a 'Department for Health and Social Care North' to be based in Leeds, LBC can reveal.

The move is part of the prime minister's pledge to move power away from Whitehall and into local communities.

Last week he officially opened 'No10 North' in central Manchester, describing it as the "best day of his life".

Downing Street says he'll be there at least one day a week.

A source close to the new Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said this “will help bring decision-making closer to the communities we serve and strengthen our ability to improve health outcomes across the country.”

They added: "She has asked the Department to draw up plans that would complement the plans for Number 10 North on the other side of the Pennines, allowing Ministers to work from Quarry House in the North, and strengthening DHSC operations in other parts of the country.”

It's understood that it will build on the Department's existing offices in Leeds.

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