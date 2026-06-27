The soon-to-be Prime Minister is expected to announce plans to devolve money and power away from central government

Andy Burnham is expected to announce the plans in his first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer's resignation. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Andy Burnham is expected to argue that economic divide between the North and South is costing the entire country, as he prepares to unveil a major plan to shift power away from Westminster.

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Andy Burnham returned to Westminster on the same day Keir Starmer announced his resignation. Picture: Getty

Under the plans, ministers would be required to adopt a “devolution-first” approach, assessing which powers and funding streams could be transferred out of central government. Burnham is also expected to signal that infrastructure investment and housing funding will increasingly be controlled at a regional level, including a larger share of the government’s affordable homes budget. He will argue that giving local leaders more control will boost economic growth, pointing to Greater Manchester’s stronger performance since gaining devolved powers. Figures are expected to be cited showing that Londoners contribute significantly more in tax than they receive in public spending, while regions such as the north receive more in spending than they generate.

"King of the North" Andy Burnham has served as Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. Elections for his replacement will take place on 30 July. Picture: Alamy