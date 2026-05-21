Makerfield Prepares For Upcoming By-election. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham backs Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s sweeping immigration reforms branded harsh by critics, his allies have said.

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The Manchester Mayor, who is vying for a return to Westminster in the Makerfield by-election, allegedly wants to re-frame the Home Secretary’s proposed changes but supports her attempts to curb legal and illegal migration. Mr Burnham’s close allies reportedly told the Guardian he would not seek to water down a series of controversial measures, which have faced backlash from a string of MPs These include tougher new conditions for those seeking permanent residence in the UK, a move branded "un-British" by Labour’s former deputy leader Angela Rayner in an extraordinary attack last month. The Manchester Mayor has already been labelled “open-borders Andy” by Reform UK, after the party saw a huge surge in support in the Makerfield during the local elections. Those close to his by-election campaign say immigration will be a crunch issue as voters head to the polls once again. Read more: Date confirmed for Makerfield by-election as Andy Burnham seeks return to Westminster Read more: Starmer considering U-turn on immigration changes after backlash from Labour MPs

Secretary of State for the Home Department Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty

“Andy is fighting the most important by-election in half a century in the Labour-held seat with the largest Reform vote in the country,” a source close to the campaign told the Guardian. “Immigration is the second most important issue there. He must show decisive leadership on this and reframe but back the reforms to restore control over our borders and create a firm but fair migration system,” they added. Under the Home Secretary’s migration plans, legal migrants could have to wait up to 20 years before they can settle permanently. Ms Mahmood has previously said the change is needed to avoid a "drain on public finances". Labour MPs have long been concerned that the rules will be changed for people who are already in the UK - in a bid to combat the so-called 'Boriswave' of arrivals in recent years who will soon be able to apply for settled status. Some have attacked the government over the fact that lower-earning migrants will have to wait longer to gain settled status under the proposed changes. Ms Rayner made a major intervention by dubbing the proposals "un-British" and accusing the government of "moving the goalposts". Some have attacked the government over the fact that lower-earning migrants will have to wait longer to gain settled status under the proposed changes. Others have dismissed claims that it could cost the state up to £10billion if the new group of arrivals were able to gain access to the welfare and benefit system. But in an interview with LBC, the Home Secretary said she was pressing "full steam ahead" with the plans, and the changes to make refugee status temporary have already started to be implemented.