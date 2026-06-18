LIVE: Voters head to polls in Makerfield as crunch by-election begins
The Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership after the by-election
Polls have opened in Makerfield, where voters are set to take part in what could be one of the most consequential by-elections in British political history.
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Andy Burnham, who is standing as Labour’s candidate in the Greater Manchester constituency with the hope of returning to Parliament to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, urged people to “vote to change politics” and vowed to take the “fight as high as I can possibly take it”.
Sir Keir said on Wednesday he was willing to offer the Mayor of Greater Manchester a “big” job in his Government, should Mr Burnham win when Thursday’s votes are counted. But allies of Mr Burnham said he was not interested in the offer.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.
According to the Guardian, several Cabinet ministers have had to be talked out of resigning early by Mr Burnham’s camp to prevent the Government descending into chaos ahead of the by-election.
Wes Streeting, the former health secretary who resigned to launch a prospective Labour leadership bid, is said to have met Mr Burnham while campaigning in Makerfield on Monday, the Guardian also reported. A source told the newspaper that “no deals were done” as a result of the meeting.
Read More: Polls open in Makerfield by-election which could determine Starmer’s future
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Where has Starmer been this week?
Sir Keir was not in Westminster this week as he was attending the G7 summit alongside leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States.
The PM departed for the French host town of Evian-les-Bains on Monday.
At the summit, Sir Keir has already unveiled £1 billion French and Indian investments and new sanctions on the Russian shadow fleet.
It is believed he is back in Downing Street today.
Rupert Lowe arrives
Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe (centre left) speaking to the media Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Lucy Powell and John Bercow show support for Burnham
Why today’s by-election matters
If Labour candidate Andy Burnham wins, he is widely expected to increase pressure on Sir Keir Starmer - either by launching a bid for the Labour leadership himself or by trying to force the Prime Minister to stand aside.
That would matter well beyond one constituency. Labour is deeply divided after poor election results and falling poll numbers, with many MPs worried the party is drifting towards defeat against Reform UK at the next general election.
Around 100 Labour MPs have already publicly called on Starmer to go, while others are said to share those concerns privately.
If a leadership contest is triggered, a candidate would need at least 80 nominations from Labour MPs to get on the ballot. Any rival who reaches the same threshold could also stand, with the final decision then going to Labour members.
Politically, Burnham is seen as offering a different direction for the party - more interventionist than Starmer, with a focus on stronger public control over essentials such as transport, housing and utilities.
When was a last major by-election in the UK?
In 2008, the Conservative achieved their first by-election gain in 26 years.
Edward Timpson, former MP for Eddisbury until 2024, the Tory candidate at the time, had a 7,860 majority over Labour's Tamsin Dunwoody.
David Cameron, leader of the Conservative Party at the time, praised the achievement, said it was a "remarkable victory".
"But I know that winning a by-election and winning a general election are two different things and we've still got a huge amount of work to do", the former PM added.
The Makerfield vote today could be the most consequential UK by-election of the decade, as Burnham plans to trigger a leadership challenge if he wins.
Angela Rayner arrives
Angela Rayner has arrived at Burnham HQ to support the Labour candidate as a staunch supporter.
The former deputy prime minister was pictured outside the Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield as the polling gets underway.
What is a by-election?
A by-election is a parliamentary election that happens between general elections when a parliamentary seat becomes free.
A seat becomes free triggering a by-election when an MP:
- resigns
- dies
- is convicted of a serious crime
- is bankrupt
- moves to the House of Lords
- after a successful recall petition
A by-election does not occur when an MP switches political party.
Before an election, an MP of the same party in a nearby constituency controls constituency affairs.
Josh Simons, the former Labour MP for Makerfield since 2024, gave up his seat on May 18 so Andy Burnham could run for the constituency.
First Past the Post is at the heart of our broken politics
The question of electoral reform is moving from the edges of Labour Party politics towards the centre of its conversation around institutional renewal.
It has long been argued as a matter of fairness, but in our age of turbulence, the voting system is now part of a wider debate about whether our institutions can support the trust, stability and long-term direction needed to deliver.
Under multi-party politics, First Past the Post no longer translates public opinion into a solid platform for government.
Tom Swarbrick's joined at the pub by two local Ashton business owners