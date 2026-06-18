Polls have opened in Makerfield, where voters are set to take part in what could be one of the most consequential by-elections in British political history.

Andy Burnham, who is standing as Labour’s candidate in the Greater Manchester constituency with the hope of returning to Parliament to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, urged people to “vote to change politics” and vowed to take the “fight as high as I can possibly take it”.

Sir Keir said on Wednesday he was willing to offer the Mayor of Greater Manchester a “big” job in his Government, should Mr Burnham win when Thursday’s votes are counted. But allies of Mr Burnham said he was not interested in the offer.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.

According to the Guardian, several Cabinet ministers have had to be talked out of resigning early by Mr Burnham’s camp to prevent the Government descending into chaos ahead of the by-election.

Wes Streeting, the former health secretary who resigned to launch a prospective Labour leadership bid, is said to have met Mr Burnham while campaigning in Makerfield on Monday, the Guardian also reported. A source told the newspaper that “no deals were done” as a result of the meeting.

Read More: Polls open in Makerfield by-election which could determine Starmer’s future