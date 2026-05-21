Burnham and beyond: Every Makerfield by-election candidate to have declared so far
All of the candidates ready to challenge Andy Burnham for the Makerfield by-election seat
Andy Burnham has been joined by Conservative, Green, Reform, Restore, and Loony candidates on the ballot for the Makerfield by-election.
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The vote has been hailed as a chance for a challenge to be made to Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, with Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham seeking a return to the Commons.
But the first hurdle facing his ambitions will be the by-election, which will be held on June 18, for which a list of candidates is now coming together.
Mr Burnham had been denied a chance to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election earlier this year but was this week confirmed as Labour's choice to run to replace Josh Simons, who has stepped down.
Tory and Green parties confirmed their candidates on Thursday, joining the other candidates who have already declared to stand against the Mayor of Greater Manchester.
Here is a list and the credentials of all of those to have declared so far.
All of the Makerfield by-election candidates
Andy Burnham, Labour
The Mayor of Greater Manchester is standing for the seat, hoping to return to Parliament, having been MP for nearby Leigh from 2005 to 2017.
He said of his candidacy: "Many people here feel Westminster isn’t working for them and they are right. I am standing to change that and get the voice of these communities heard loud and clear."
Chris Kennedy, Green Party
Say hello to Chris Kennedy - Safeguarding Nurse, battle-tested Green Campaigner, Passionate Grassroots Visionary and your Green Party candidate for Makerfield 💚 pic.twitter.com/XIYxElIUnQ— The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) May 21, 2026
The children’s safeguarding specialist came through a local ballot of members to be given the nod to stand for the Green Party.
“We want to defend our area against the politics of hate and division and bring people together around a positive vision for the future," he said.
Alan 'Howlin' Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Frequent novelty candidate Howlin' Lord Hope is set to stand once more, this time in protest at what he feels is a "Game of Thrones" esque play by Labour.
He said on the party website: "Let's be honest, this election has nothing to do with the aspirations of the voters. They are being used as pawns to change the Labour leadership, not to raise issues of importance to the constituents of Makerfield."
Robert Kenyon, Reform UK
Reform's candidate for the seat in the last election has been confirmed to stand again, with the self-employed plumber announcing this week that he will try and win for Reform.
He has served as an army reservist and previously worked for the NHS in Lancashire as a specialist technician.
Michael Winstanley, Conservative Party
Mr Winstanley was born in Makerfield and served as a Wigan councillor for Orrell for 16 years from 2000, including a year as the town’s mayor. He stood for the seat in 1997, when he came second.
He said: “This by-election is an opportunity to give Makerfield a strong local voice who understands the area and has a proven record of delivering for the area, and I am looking forward to the campaign.”
Rebecca Shepherd, Restore Britain
Rebecca Shepherd, a businesswoman based in Makerfield, has been announced as the candidate for Restore.
Party leader Rupert Lowe said: "Rebecca has spent most of her adult life living and working in the Wigan borough, where she has built and run her own small business."
Liberal Democrat - TBC
The Libereal Democrats are expected to announce a candidate but had not at the time of writing.