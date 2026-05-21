All of the candidates ready to challenge Andy Burnham for the Makerfield by-election seat

The election candidates standing for Makerfield. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham has been joined by Conservative, Green, Reform, Restore, and Loony candidates on the ballot for the Makerfield by-election.

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Andy Burnham, Labour

Andy Burnham is standing for Labour. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is standing for the seat, hoping to return to Parliament, having been MP for nearby Leigh from 2005 to 2017. He said of his candidacy: "Many people here feel Westminster isn’t working for them and they are right. I am standing to change that and get the voice of these communities heard loud and clear." Chris Kennedy, Green Party

Say hello to Chris Kennedy - Safeguarding Nurse, battle-tested Green Campaigner, Passionate Grassroots Visionary and your Green Party candidate for Makerfield 💚 pic.twitter.com/XIYxElIUnQ — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) May 21, 2026

The children’s safeguarding specialist came through a local ballot of members to be given the nod to stand for the Green Party. “We want to defend our area against the politics of hate and division and bring people together around a positive vision for the future," he said. Alan 'Howlin' Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Howlin' Lord Hope of the Monster Raving Loony Party. Picture: Alamy

Frequent novelty candidate Howlin' Lord Hope is set to stand once more, this time in protest at what he feels is a "Game of Thrones" esque play by Labour. He said on the party website: "Let's be honest, this election has nothing to do with the aspirations of the voters. They are being used as pawns to change the Labour leadership, not to raise issues of importance to the constituents of Makerfield." Robert Kenyon, Reform UK

Robert Kenyon also stood last time for Reform. Picture: Alamy

Reform's candidate for the seat in the last election has been confirmed to stand again, with the self-employed plumber announcing this week that he will try and win for Reform. He has served as an army reservist and previously worked for the NHS in Lancashire as a specialist technician. Michael Winstanley, Conservative Party

Michael Winstanley is the Tory candidate. Picture: Alamy

Mr Winstanley was born in Makerfield and served as a Wigan councillor for Orrell for 16 years from 2000, including a year as the town’s mayor. He stood for the seat in 1997, when he came second. He said: “This by-election is an opportunity to give Makerfield a strong local voice who understands the area and has a proven record of delivering for the area, and I am looking forward to the campaign.” Rebecca Shepherd, Restore Britain

Restore Candidate Rebecca Shepherd. Picture: Restore Britain