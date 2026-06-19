Andy Burnham has won the blockbuster Makerfield by-election - returning to Parliament with an expectation he will challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester won the keenly contested by-election in Wigan - beating a challenge from Reform's Robert Kenyon.

He received 24,927 votes to storm past Reform's Kenyon, who garnered 15,696 votes.

The figures give Mr Burnham a stonking absolute majority - with Mr Kenyon choosing to not take the stage while the results were being announced.

After a brief interruption from a protester, Burnham took to the stage and to give a rousing victory speech.

Opening, the newly elected MP declared: "Everyone knows that politics is not working. Tonight could just could be the turning point."

Addressing a common attack point from the campaign, Mr Burnham said Makerfield "will never be a stepping stone to me".

He added: "It will instead be my touchstone. A Makerfield test at the heart of British politics."

In a thinly veiled dig at Sir Keir Starmer, he said: "This is a final chance for change. This is what people said directly to me on the hundred of doorsteps I stood on.

"We must hear it. We must act upon it. We will not get a second chance."

Ahead of the results, the New Statesman reported that Mr Burnham already has the support of the 80 Labour MPs needed to launch a formal challenge to Sir Keir.

The magazine added that it is thought that the newly-elected MP for Makerfield will not trigger the process immediately, preferring to speak to Sir Keir soon and bid him to stand down.

Fellow leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, the former health secretary, is said to have met Mr Burnham while campaigning in Makerfield on Monday, the Guardian also reported. A source told the newspaper that “no deals were done” as a result of the meeting.

Despite this, the Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.

Later reports suggested that Sir Keir has amassed a six-figure war chest to fund an attempt at seeing off a potential leadership challenge in the near future.

It has been reported that the Prime Minister has received support from an affluent set of private donors, despite earlier reports that he was struggling to raise the funds needed to defend himself.

The Times is reporting that Sir Keir has received promises of donations, and has sounded out potential staff for his campaign.

Departing the stage, Mr Burnham told LBC's Natasha Clark that he was going "for a pint".