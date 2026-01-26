Critics accused the Prime Minister and his supporters of blocking Andy Burnham’s candidacy for fear of a leadership challenge from the mayor if he returned to Westminster

By Henry Moore

Andy Burnham has told LBC Labour must be united if it is to stave off Reform UK in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Speaking to LBC’s Natasha Clark, Mr Burnham called for Labour unity. "What's my message to MPs? Come up to Manchester,” he said. “There's a by-election about to happen. We need your help. “The Greater Manchester way is built on togetherness.” In what appears to be a veiled jab at the Labour leadership, he added: “Here, we don't ever have a politics that's about pitting people against each other. “This is a place that's succeeding because of its commitment to people of all backgrounds, working together for the common good. “That is the Greater Manchester way and we want to preserve it. “Come and join us. Let's celebrate what we've achieved.” The Prime Minister was among the 10 to vote against Mr Burnham's bid, denying the mayor permission to stand in Gorton and Denton at a meeting on Sunday. Starmer insisted Mr Burnham was doing a “great job” in Greater Manchester amid what can only be described as civil unrest within the party.

The PM added that allowing him to run for a Westminster seat would “divert our resources”. The comments come as another backbencher told the Press Association that they expected Labour would now lose the Gorton and Denton by-election without Mr Burnham's help. The NEC cited the cost of fighting a mayoral by-election and the risk of losing the Greater Manchester mayoralty. But critics accused the Prime Minister and his supporters of blocking Mr Burnham’s candidacy for factional reasons, fearing a leadership challenge from the mayor if he returned to Westminster. They included backbench MPs such as former cabinet minister Louise Haigh, who said the NEC should reverse its decision “otherwise I think we’ll all come to regret this”, and Simon Opher, who called the decision an “own goal” for Sir Keir’s advisors.

PS - The fact that the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days.



You would think that over 30 years of service would count for something but sadly not. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 25, 2026