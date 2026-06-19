The Mayoral by-election is likely to take place at the end of July. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

More than two million people will be able to vote for Andy Burnham’s successor as Greater Manchester Mayor, with the by-election likely to take place at the end of July.

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The post of mayor automatically fell vacant when Mr Burnham was named as the new MP for Makerfield. Electoral law does not allow the mayor of Greater Manchester to also be a member of parliament. The rule takes effect “immediately” the mayor is declared the winner of a seat at Westminster, according to guidance published by the House of Commons library. The law also states that a mayoral by-election must be held within 35 working days of the post becoming vacant. This means the poll will need to take place before August 6, with Thursday July 30 a possible date. Some 2.1 million people were eligible to vote at the most recent election for Greater Manchester Mayor in May 2024. Read more: LIVE: 'Voters chose hope': Starmer congratulates Burnham on Makerfield by-election victory Read more: Full speech as Andy Burnham calls on Labour to seize final chance for change as he gives rousing address after by-election win

Andy Burnham leaves after winning the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

Fewer than a third of voters actually cast a ballot, however, with turnout of just 32%. Mr Burnham won 420,749 of the 663,631 valid votes cast in 2024, or 63%, with the Conservatives far behind in second place on 68,946 (10%), an independent candidate third on 50,304 (8%), Reform fourth on 49,532 (7%), the Greens fifth on 45,905 (7%) and the Liberal Democrats sixth on 28,195 (4%). The Greater Manchester Mayor is elected by voters across 10 local authorities: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan. Mr Burnham topped the poll in all 10 areas in 2024. The by-election is likely to cost several million pounds.

Figures published by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority in its budget report for 2024/25 show spending on the May 2024 mayoral election was £4.6 million. The 2024 election took place under the first-past-the-post system, where the candidate with the most votes is declared the winner. But the by-election for Mr Burnham’s successor is due to be held using a different method called supplementary vote (SV), following a recent change in the law. Under SV, voters mark their ballot papers with a first and second preference. If any candidate wins more than 50% of first preference votes, they are declared the winner.

Count Binface Party speaks to the media at the By-election declaration. Picture: Getty