Paul Dennett has become the interim Mayor of Greater Manchester after Andy Burnham left the post to become MP for Makerfield.

While the new MP is set to challenge Sir Keir Starmer's Labour leadership , the former deputy mayor has stepped up to take the role before a by-election is held.

Is Andy Burnham still Mayor of Greater Manchester?

No, Andy Burnham relinquished his role as Mayor of Greater Manchester with immediate effect, as the rules of the mayorship mean that he cannot hold that role and also be a Member of Parliament.

The law also states that a mayoral by-election must be held within 35 working days of the post becoming vacant, which means that a vote must be held before August 6. The most likely date is July 30.

Around two million voters can elect the Mayor of Greater Manchester, which has been Mr Burnham since 2017.

Paul Dennett, the current deputy mayor, has become interim Mayor of Greater Manchester.