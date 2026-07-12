"He's been a Blairite, a Brownite, a Corbynista...he has had all sorts of different views on tax and spending," Stride told LBC

Mel Stride who serves as Shadow Chancellor in Kemi Badenoch's opposition cabinet - told LBC that what "really troubles me is there's no discernible plan that Andy Burnham has for government.". Picture: LBC/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Tory MP Mel Stride has accused "flip-flopper" Andy Burnham of lacking an "economic plan" - as he claimed the Tories would be open to working with the government on bringing down the welfare bill.

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“He's a flip-flopper. He's been a Blairite, a Brownite, a Corbynista…”



Tory Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride says Labour faces the same old issues: a new leader with no clear convictions and a weak backbench.



But is it enough to call a general election? pic.twitter.com/KWvkcyYCVW — LBC (@LBC) July 12, 2026

"He's been a Blairite, a Brownite, a Corbynista," Stride went on to say. "He has had all sorts of different views on, on tax and spending that we've been hearing about over the last month. "But the fundamentals, I don't think, are going to change. We're still going to have a Labour Party whose backbenchers are not prepared to take the tough decisions." Presented with analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which last week recommended imposing taxes or spending cuts to avoid debt from spiralling, Stride suggested that the UK's finances could instead be stabilised by getting a "grip on the welfare bill".

He went on to blast Burnham, whose path to Downing Street looks virtually guaranteed after he secured a majority of Labour MP nominations, as a "flip-flopper". . Picture: Getty

"There is an approach that would say, just keep taxing people...but there's a far better way of doing it, which is to grip public spending, particularly the welfare bill." And asked if he believed Andy Burnham's plans for more devolution in England were a good idea - including a 'No 10 North' in Manchester - Stride said it would depend on whether it led to more bureaucracy. "If it means devolving programmes to get people into work and so on, then that's great...but if it means extra layers of bureaucracy and decisions taken at local level that lead to taxes going up— you've seen that with the holiday tax that the government has come forward with. "They've allowed through devolution local areas to apply an additional tax to hotels and bed and breakfasts and so on. Now, that's not a good thing."

He added that the Conservatives would be willing to work with a Burnham administration on bringing down the welfare bill. "If he is short of the votes to get sensible welfare reform through, to get people off benefits into work, So we can get taxes down for businesses, that offer is there." Mr Stride also paid tribute to Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead with serious injuries in her Dartmoor home last Thursday. Devon & Cornwall Police believe she was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 8 July meaning she was found 24 hours after her death.

He also paid tribute to Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead with serious injuries in her Dartmoor home last Thursday. . Picture: Getty