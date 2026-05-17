Josh Simons tells LBC that the Greater Manchester Mayor has brilliant qualities, but won't fix Labour's problems in one fell swoop

Outgoing Labour MP Josh Simons has warned that Andy Burnham "is not the messiah". Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The outgoing MP for Makerfield, Josh Simons, says that Andy Burnham "is not the messiah," and warned supporters not to expect him to fix all of Labour's problems overnight.

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Mr Simons, who resigned his Makerfield seat on Thursday to clear the way for the Greater Manchester Mayor to stand in the resulting by-election, was speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday. "He is not, in one fell swoop, going to fix all of the Labour Party's problems and all of the country's massive problems either," Mr Simons said. "He has brilliant qualities that I admire in him massively, and that's why I've done this. But people should be quite careful about that". Read More: Conversations about rejoining the EU by Labour leadership hopefuls 'misses the point completely' Read More: PM sketches out 'orderly timetable' for resignation as Streeting and Burnham weigh in on Britain rejoining the EU

Andy Burnham will stand as the Labour candidate in Makerfield by-election. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old, who has three young children, including a newborn baby, said the decision to walk away from what could have been a long parliamentary career was made in just two or three days. He and Burnham are friends who talk regularly and go for pints together, but the conversation about standing aside only happened in the days immediately before his resignation. "Me and my wife made the decision together. And the question on the table for us was, can Andy Burnham, if he wins this by-election and then goes down to Westminster, can he stabilise the situation our party is in, which I think is what the country needs". "But just as fundamentally for me as the MP was: is doing this in the interests of my community?" When pressed on whether he had simply engineered the situation to get Burnham into Parliament, Mr Simons said: "There's nothing engineered about it. It's a resignation. And what happens in an election is the people get to decide what happens next. "But there's a bigger thing at stake here. What you cannot do as a local MP is change the systems that are getting in your way in order to get things done for them". "They've got a chance now to shape history and to send someone down to Westminster who's got an agenda that will put them, their community and the things they want to change at the very heart of it." Mr Simons rejected this being described as "noble puppeteering." "It's an election. The power is in the hands of my constituents," he said. "The thing that's hurt me the most over the last few days is when someone's come up to me and said, 'I'm really sad to see you go. You were doing a great job. I wasn't sure about you, but you've won me over," he said. "And that makes me think this is an unfinished journey".

Mr Simons, who was parachuted into Makerfield as a candidate in 2024 while living in Cambridge, said he had been "radicalised" by how hard it was to get things done for constituents even with his own party in government. He pointed to repeated flooding in Plattbridge, where residents had been warning about inadequate defences for 15 to 20 years, as an example of a system too broken for a local MP to fix alone. On whether there was anyone already in the Parliamentary Labour Party who could do what Burnham might, Mr Simons said: "There are loads of great MPs. But the thing about Andy that was different is that he's left that bubble. And it really is a bubble." "That does give him a way of speaking, a way of thinking, and, most importantly, a way of feeling his way through issues that is different to the kind of basic way that Westminster almost forces you to be," he said.

A banner featuring Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Unite The Kingdom protest on May 16, 2026. Picture: Getty