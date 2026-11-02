Shabana Mahmood will set out reforms on the length of time people will have to be in the UK before becoming eligible for permanent settlement, measures which have caused deep splits at the top of the Labour Government.

Speculation has mounted that the most controversial proposals could be watered down in the wake of criticism from senior Labour figures. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham has declined to say whether he thinks migration levels are too high as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prepared to set out sweeping reforms to the system.

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The Prime Minister said it was “difficult to say” whether legal migration was too high or too low, arguing it depends on the economy. Ms Mahmood will set out reforms on the length of time people will have to be in the UK before becoming eligible for permanent settlement, measures which have caused deep splits at the top of the Labour Government. Speculation has mounted that the most controversial proposals – including increasing the five-year wait for claiming indefinite leave to remain (ILR) by up to 10 years for foreign care workers – could be watered down in the wake of criticism from senior Labour figures. Tensions in the Cabinet over the policy surfaced when Housing Secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans. Read More: Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash Read More: Mahmood immigration reforms risk repeat of Windrush scandal, campaigners warn

Secretary of State for the Home Department, Shabana Mahmood, leaving No10 last week. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Then Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh repeatedly refused to say she backed proposals to prolong the qualifying period for settlement. Mr Burnham was questioned about immigration numbers by ITV Tonight for an interview which will air on Tuesday. He said legal migration has “come right down” and “I think when you have planned migration, it’s difficult to say is it too high or too low, because it’s got to be, if you like, following gaps in the economy”. “Because if you just put a number on it, then we may have a shortage in a certain area.” The Prime Minister said immigration – both legal and illegal – was “in a much better place than it was”. “Because boat crossings are down and net migration overall is down and down quite significantly. “So there’s a much better control of it.”

The Prime Minister, who has called for a discussion about the possibility of a return to free movement with the European Union, added: “What I have argued is that migration and illegal immigration changed significantly with Brexit. And I think we’ve got to be honest about that.” The Home Secretary will set out her new system following a lengthy consultation process. Pressure to tighten up the rules has intensified as the so-called “Boris wave” of migrants who came during Boris Johnson’s administration begin to reach the current five-year threshold to qualify for ILR. Analysis published on Monday found skilled migrants settling in Britain are expected to contribute billions more to the public finances than they cost over their lifetimes. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said skilled migrants and their adult dependants due to settle in the UK under current rules are expected to make a net lifetime contribution of around £115 billion through the taxes they pay.