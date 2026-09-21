The Prime Minister will hold his first face-to-face talks with the US president.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France Van Heel board a plane for the United States. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham is heading to New York for talks with Donald Trump as the Prime Minister attends his first major gathering of world leaders.

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The Prime Minister boarded his plane at Stansted on Monday to travel to the United Nations General Assembly. At the UN on Tuesday, he will hold his first face-to-face talks with the US president and deliver a keynote speech. The visit comes with world leaders grappling with the economic impacts of Mr Trump’s war against Iran, the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the implications of the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Read more: 'Streeting's gone AWOL': Badenoch insists 'something is going on' as she hits out at Defence Secretary amid rising Russia tension Read more: Education Secretary set to change school Ofsted inspections amid mounting pressure on 'suicidal headteachers'

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France Van Heel board a plane. Picture: Alamy

It will be Mr Burnham’s first meeting with the US president, although the pair have spoken by telephone since the Prime Minister took office in July. Following their call, Mr Trump said Mr Burnham told him that he was going to “open up North Sea oil”. Speaking in the White House at the time, the US president said if the Prime Minister followed through on his commitment, the UK was “going to be a wealthy country”. Mr Trump also warned that immigration is “killing” Britain, with “people coming from all over the world and just camping out”. The US president, a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, has long championed the move as he has railed against “windmills”. Mr Trump had previously lost a legal battle with the Scottish Government to stop a wind turbine development visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course.