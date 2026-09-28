A care service which, like the NHS, is free at the point of use could cost up to £18.5 billion a year in 2035/6, the Health Foundation think tank has estimated

He exclusively told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We've got to start in the home and provide the highest quality care that we can.". Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that his NHS-style social care system will be for "older people but not for children".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister will reveal the full details of how he plans to fund his new social care system tomorrow, but shared that it will be an adult-focused service - rather than a broader one that helps everyone. Mr Burnham said yesterday that he is prepared to take unpopular choices and hike taxes to fund the system. A care service which, like the NHS, is free at the point of use could cost up to £18.5 billion a year in 2035/6, the Health Foundation think tank has estimated. When pressed by LBC callers on how he will ensure that care is of high quality and continuity in the home, when the NHS is under such sustained pressure, he said that it has to start in the home. Read more: Andy Burnham answers questions from LBC callers - as it happened Read more: Andy Burnham to chair emergency Cobra meeting 'later this afternoon' following RAF Fairford arrests

Mr Burnham said the place to start was in the home, creating the best quality care that we can. Picture: Getty

He exclusively told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "We've got to start in the home and provide the highest quality care that we can. "It's the system that's letting them down, you cannot deliver a care system of quality in 15-minute slots because the minute people's needs get beyond the simple and head towards the more moderate or severe, then things just completely break down." If social care collapses in the UK, Mr Burnham said, it could pull the NHS under. He says that a "totally dedicated" workforce, caring for older people with "huge warmth, humour, compassion, humanity", is holding a "threadbare system" together He blasted previous politicians for leaving carers who are "giving their lives for other people's parents" on "poverty pay".

He added: "The system draws people towards the hospital, and it becomes very hard then to stop that process once it's underway. "The 999 calls that the staff are told to make if there's the slightest problem and then just offload onto the NHS - that's not sustainable. "In the long run, if we allow failing social care to collapse, it will drag the National Health Service down with it. "And already we could say that corridor care is an everyday reality in the NHS, and social care is a large driver of that. "The highest quality social care in people's homes, everyday care with people delivering it who are properly trained and properly rewarded." The Prime Minister is constrained by Labour’s current manifesto commitments not to hike income tax, VAT or national insurance for workers.