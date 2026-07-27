Andy Burnham warns NHS will ‘collapse’ unless social care is reformed as Badenoch urges PM to rule out tax hikes
Andy Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days.
The NHS will “collapse” unless action is taken to fix the social care system across England, Andy Burnham has said, while Kemi Badenoch has urged against tax rises to fund the reforms.
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In his first major interview since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham said he would not put a timeline on introducing care reforms.
He said the NHS will never get back “to good waiting time standards until we fix social care”, and added: “I can’t put a timeline on it right here, right now.
“If we don’t do it, the NHS will collapse under the weight of trying to care for people who’ve really not really needed to end up in the in the NHS system.”
Mr Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days as he aims to “run towards problems that have been neglected”, according to a No 10 source.
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He believes the issue of how adult social care works and is funded in England has been “neglected” by previous administrations.
Unlike NHS care, social care is not free at the point of use and high costs sometimes mean people are forced to sell their homes to pay for what they need.
People with savings worth more than £23,250 are not entitled to help with the cost of care from their local council.
Mr Burnham has already pledged to “use some of my political capital” on overhauling the system, which prior governments have promised and failed to do.
It most certainly is, Ed. Let’s work together to find some common ground.— Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 25, 2026
Conservative Party leader Mrs Badenoch has challenged Mr Burnham to rule out tax rises or increased borrowing to pay for social care reform.
In a letter to the Prime Minister ahead of the expected intervention on the issue this week, the Tory leader said her party was willing to work with the Government but only if two “core principles” were met.
She wrote: “First, any solution to the issues around social care must also be fair to those who have made provisions and saved up over the course of their lives.
“Second, the money must be found by reducing current spending. You must rule out any tax rises, or increased borrowing that will ultimately fall on the next generation to pay for.”
She continued: “The tax burden has risen to a record high under Labour, and there is already speculation that you will increase taxes further at the budget this autumn in order to pay for all the things you have announced in your first week, plus the outstanding gaps in funding for the defence investment plan.
“On borrowing, over the course of this Parliament the Labour government is currently planning to borrow over a quarter of a trillion pounds more than the plans you inherited, and debt is forecast to rise every single year.
“With businesses closing or relocating, youth unemployment higher than in the eurozone, and the cost of living already causing real hardship for many people, the last thing Britain needs is further tax increases to pay for social care.”