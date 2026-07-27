Andy Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days.

Andy Burnham warns NHS will ‘collapse’ unless social care is reformed . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The NHS will “collapse” unless action is taken to fix the social care system across England, Andy Burnham has said, while Kemi Badenoch has urged against tax rises to fund the reforms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In his first major interview since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham said he would not put a timeline on introducing care reforms. He said the NHS will never get back “to good waiting time standards until we fix social care”, and added: “I can’t put a timeline on it right here, right now. “If we don’t do it, the NHS will collapse under the weight of trying to care for people who’ve really not really needed to end up in the in the NHS system.” Mr Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days as he aims to “run towards problems that have been neglected”, according to a No 10 source. Read more: Burnham to host Zelenskyy in first foreign visit as PM, pledging unwavering Ukraine support Read more: Burnham 'has the courage' to fix adult social care, source says

Mr Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

He believes the issue of how adult social care works and is funded in England has been “neglected” by previous administrations. Unlike NHS care, social care is not free at the point of use and high costs sometimes mean people are forced to sell their homes to pay for what they need. People with savings worth more than £23,250 are not entitled to help with the cost of care from their local council. Mr Burnham has already pledged to “use some of my political capital” on overhauling the system, which prior governments have promised and failed to do.

It most certainly is, Ed. Let’s work together to find some common ground. — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 25, 2026