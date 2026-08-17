Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) – a campaign group made up of more than 70 different organisations with around one million supporters – insisted the new Prime Minister must block the proposed new developments in the North Sea

The proposals are both now in the hands of ministers. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham "is minded" to approve a substantial gas field in the North Sea after coming under pressure to boost UK energy supplies, sources have said.

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Sources close to the process have been told by Labour insiders that the Prime Minister is leaning towards approving a gas field known as Jackdaw - although no formal decision has been made. However, the fate of Rosebank, a similarly large field that will produce both gas and oil, is undecided. Labour figures have warned the energy sector to brace for a rejection. Mr Burnham has been urged to "stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment" and refuse consent for the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank fields. Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) – a campaign group made up of more than 70 different organisations with around one million supporters – insisted the new Prime Minister must block the proposed new developments in the North Sea. It told the Prime Minister that the lifetime carbon emissions from the two proposed developments could result in up to 65,495 excess heat deaths by the end of this century – adding this would be equivalent to the entire population of the city of Inverness. Read More: Decision on Jackdaw and Rosebank could be ‘life or death’ in North Sea – Tories Read More: Andy Burnham says he told Donald Trump ‘we can’t ignore’ North Sea oil resources

A letter to Mr Burnham told how analysts have already linked the heatwaves in May and June this year to more than 2,700 excess deaths in England and Wales. SCCS added that Scotland also experienced a “devastating wildfire” in the Cairngorms National Park this summer which “required a major and sustained emergency response” The plea comes as the public consultation on Rosebank – the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea which lies some 80 miles north west of Shetland – closed today. A similar exercise for the planned Jackdaw gas field, which lies in waters about 150 miles east of Aberdeen, finished on August 10. Production at both fields had been approved by the previous Conservative government, but those decisions were quashed after a legal challenge from Greenpeace, leaving Labour ministers to decide now whether or not drilling should go ahead. It comes as the Met Office said it is “increasingly likely” that 2026 will the UK’s hottest ever summer, leaving all of Wales and much of England facing drought conditions.

A Fossil Free London activist chants slogans on a megaphone outside Parliament to urge Mr Burnham to rule out the Rosebank oil field and the Jackdaw gas field. Picture: Getty

In a letter seen by the Press Association and sent to both the Prime Minister and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, SCCS warned that the “consequences of climate change are already being felt, through more extreme heat, drought, wildfires and growing risks to food insecurity”. They were told that approving Jackdaw and Rosebank would have “consequences for the UK’s international climate leadership”. While the campaigners said the UK had “made progress in reducing emissions”, they warned that “credibility will be undermined” if new developments in the North Sea are given the go ahead. “It becomes much harder for the UK to ask others to move away from fossil fuels if it continues approving major new fields at home,” the letter added. Signed by groups including Friends of the Earth Scotland, the Environmental Rights Centre Scotland and Fuel Poverty Action, it insisted: “Approving Rosebank and Jackdaw does not lower energy bills for UK households, nor does it future-proof employment in the energy sector.

A general view of the BP ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) oil platform in the North Sea on February 24, 2014. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images