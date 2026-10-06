The Prime Minister has said "abuse and violence" against the Jewish community will not be tolerated, three years after the attack

Prime Minister Andy Burnham on stage at the end of the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Andy Burnham has said he stands with British Jews and warned that abuse and violence against the community will not be tolerated on the anniversary of the October 7th attack.

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Hamas terrorists killed 1,209 people, largely civilians, within Israel at the Nova music festival and several surrounding kibbutz communities. The attacks lead to war in Gaza which has killed 69,000 people including 17,000 children and displaced 90% of the population internally and externally in what is described by many as a humanitarian catastrophe. The ongoing conflict in the region has also led to an increase in antisemitism globally, notably an attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester on the most holy day in the Jewish calendar. The Prime Minister said: "Three years on from the October 7 attacks on Israel, we remember those who were senselessly killed by Hamas terrorists. Read more: Jewish NHS patients and staff feel need to 'suffer in silence' amid rising antisemitism, review finds Read more: 'Hundreds more officers must be deployed to tackle antisemitism', says Deputy Met Commissioner as he warns of rising costs

An Israeli woman pays her respects at the memorial to the victims of the 2023 Hamas attacks at the Nova festival site in Reim, southern Israel. Picture: Getty

"The impact of the attacks has been felt not just in Israel, but in Jewish communities across the world who still bear the burden of the tragic events that day. "In the years since, we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK. "A year ago we witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, with further attacks against Jewish people and institutions since. "I want Britain's Jewish community to hear this from me directly. We stand with you. Abuse and violence against you, in any form, will not be tolerated. Not on our streets, not online, not in our schools or universities. "That's why we are funding protection for synagogues, schools and community buildings, and why we will come down hard on antisemitism wherever it is found - in classrooms, on campuses and in neighbourhoods," said the Prime Minister.

Hostages' families in Israel wait for the return of loved ones after the 2025 ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy