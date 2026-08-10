Jesse Cole and Albert Bowers are eligible for early release despite their convictions for the manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper

Andy Burnham has asked his justice secretary to work on "further options" to prevent the early release of PC Andrew Harper's killers amid mounting backlash from the victim's family and police. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham has asked his justice secretary to work on "further options" to prevent the early release of PC Andrew Harper's killers amid mounting backlash from the slain officer's family and former colleagues.

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The Prime Minister said he was "increasingly confident" his ministers would find a "solution" to prevent the release of Jesse Cole and Albert Bowers, despite reports that officials had told No.10 that they could not do so. On Monday night, a Government spokesperson appeared to dismiss the suggestions that keeping the two men behind bars is not possible without freeing manslaughter convicts wholesale. Downing Street told LBC that "the prime minister has asked the justice secretary" to work on "further options" at stopping Cole and Bowers from getting out. It had been suggested earlier on Monday that it wasn't possible to exempt “one or two offenders” convicted of manslaughter from the scheme. Mr Burnham played down the prospect of an imminent carve-out to keep Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers behind bars. PC Harper, 28, was killed in 2019 while he responded to reports of the theft of a £10,000 quad bike, with the officer dragged along a country road for more than a mile after his ankle became caught in a towrope. Read more: 'I am beyond appalled': PC Andrew Harper's widow blasts Burnham 'betrayal' with killers still set for early release Read More: Rapists could be banned from early release scheme from prisons

PC Harper's family, including his campaigner widow Lissie, are said to be supportive of the move. Picture: Handout

Some 5,000 people are expected to be released early under sentencing changes, down from 6,000 after the exemptions announced as part of an urgent review of the scheme. Under current plans, Cole and Bowers remain eligible to be freed halfway through their 13-year sentences after they were convicted of manslaughter in 2020 following Pc Harper’s death in 2019. LBC has contacted Downing Street and the Ministry of Justice for comment. It comes as Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police Chief Constable, Jason Hogg, and Chair of the Thames Valley Police Federation, Aileen O’Connor, jointly wrote to the Prime Minister on Monday urging him to keep PC Andrew Harper’s killers behind bars. “It is entirely possible for the Government to frame legislation that would exempt the killers of emergency service workers from the provisions of the Sentencing Act," Matthew Barber said. “We are all prepared to work with the Government to improve the legislation and ensure PC Andrew Harper’s killers are not released early from prison next year."

It comes after Andy Burnham faced the prospect of being taken to court last week after furious police officers accused him of failing to stop two of PC Andrew Harper's killers from being released. PC Harper's family, including his campaigner widow Lissie, are said to be supportive of the move. "I am beyond appalled," she told LBC in the wake of her husband's death. Blasting Burnham, she said the release came as a huge "betrayal", with the pair set for potential release as early as January.