Andy Burnham has pledged to keep the state pension triple lock should he be voted in as Prime Minister.

The former Greater Manchester Mayor, who is currently vying a seat in Makerfield, revealed he has no current plans to make changes to the triple lock.

It comes after the Labour hopeful claimed the UK is on a path towards the “poisonous” politics currently seen in the US under the current Labour leadership.

Speaking from Wigan as his campaign came to a close, the politician asked the audience: “Does anyone here feel that we can just stay on the path that we’re on as a country?

“It doesn’t feel doable, does it? It doesn’t feel that we’re heading in the right direction."

It comes as Rupert Lowe was seen to address Restore supporters at Haydock racecourse, saying that “it doesn’t feel like we’re heading to better lives for people."

Read more: UK heading towards ‘poisonous’ politics of US, says Andy Burnham

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