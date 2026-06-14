Andy Burnham pledges to keep triple lock if he becomes Prime Minister
The Makerfield hopeful has vowed to ensure the state pension triple lock as his by-election campaign comes to an end.
Andy Burnham has pledged to keep the state pension triple lock should he be voted in as Prime Minister.
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The former Greater Manchester Mayor, who is currently vying a seat in Makerfield, revealed he has no current plans to make changes to the triple lock.
It comes after the Labour hopeful claimed the UK is on a path towards the “poisonous” politics currently seen in the US under the current Labour leadership.
Speaking from Wigan as his campaign came to a close, the politician asked the audience: “Does anyone here feel that we can just stay on the path that we’re on as a country?
“It doesn’t feel doable, does it? It doesn’t feel that we’re heading in the right direction."
It comes as Rupert Lowe was seen to address Restore supporters at Haydock racecourse, saying that “it doesn’t feel like we’re heading to better lives for people."
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Burnham told the i paper that tearing up the triple lock manifesto commitment would be a “very damaging thing to do”.
It comes amid a cost of living crisis and a funding black hole that has seen Defence Secretary John Healy step down this week over a lack of funding for Britain's armed forces.
The comments come ahead of Thursday’s Makerfield by-election, with Burnham insisting the triple lock - a pensions guarantee - is a non-negotiable.
The triple lock dictates that the State Pension will increase each year by the highest of three measures: average earnings growth, inflation (CPI), or a baseline of 2.5%.
“The manifesto commitment holds” - a reference to the triple lock - Burnham said.
“I think, given where we are with trust in politics, and particularly following the debate about winter fuel… which still comes up on doorsteps a lot here in Makerfield, I think you’ve got to stick to the manifesto commitment,” he said.