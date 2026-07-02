Andy Burnham has told LBC "my generation of politicians has failed," as he warned that a post-Starmer premiership could be the "last chance to change" Labour.

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the new MP for Makerfield said Britain "needs something different".

He said: "We've had a decade where politics really has not been working for people at all. We can't do more of the same, and this is what I was saying in the speech this week.

"The time has come for a circuit breaker to try something different."

The Prime Minister-in-waiting, who is expected to replace Sir Keir Starmer following his resignation, vowed on LBC that he is "going to do politics differently".

He criticised the point scoring in parliament, and added: "I think people are really fed up with it, and this is a really important point.

"You can't go around pointing fingers when you haven't been good enough yourselves. And I would say that all politicians haven't been good enough."

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